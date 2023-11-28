Fuchs North America Introduces the "Fried and True" Collection of Seasonings

For a limited time, complimentary samples are being offered to food manufacturing and foodservice firms.

HAMPSTEAD, Md., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fuchs North America, a market leader in innovative seasonings, flavor solutions and spices for the food manufacturing, retail, and foodservice industries, introduces the Fried & True Collection —a limited edition line of unique seasoning blends that offer innovative takes on a variety of fried foods. Our newest collection features three seasonings that combine classic fried food tastes with new twists on familiar flavors.

Fried foods have always been a tried-and-true appetizer, side, main course, and more. The seasonings in this collection were designed with consumers' favorite fried foods in mind; the possibilities are seemingly endless. Not only are these blends ideal for fried foods, but our R&D team can easily modify them to be applied on a wide range of other non-fried food products including snacks, sides, desserts, and more.

In times of stress, consumers tend to seek out foods and flavors that bring them comfort, like those included in this collection. By using the flavors of these beloved foods in new products, brands can capitalize on consumers' cravings and give them new ways to experience familiar favorites.

Fried & True

Our new Fried & True Collection includes the following 3 seasoning blends:

Pickle Brine Seasoning

Cajun Chesapeake Seasoning

Signature Sauce Seasoning

In introducing the collection, Shannon Cushen, Fuchs Director of Marketing, describes the purpose of this collection. "Consumers have always found a sense of comfort through fried foods. When it comes to flavor, however, they are always on the lookout for something new and different. Creating innovative flavors for these beloved comfort foods is the perfect way to cater to consumers' latest cravings," she explains.

"For this collection, we developed three seasonings inspired by top trending flavors to give fried food a fun, but familiar, twist. Each of the seasonings in this collection is just as versatile as it is delicious, having a multitude of potential applications beyond our featured recipes." she concludes.

Fuchs helps food companies make sense of the trends and tap into where the culinary energy is strongest. In this spirit, each of the blends that make up Fuchs Fried & True Collection feature flavorful and innovative seasonings that were carefully developed by our industry experts and corporate chef.

Inspirations through Fried Foods

Our Pickle Brine Seasoning will make consumers' mouths water just thinking about it. With pickled flavors being highly sought-after right now, consumers are sure to be obsessed with this seasoning on any type of French fry, as well as on an abundance of other fried and non-fried food products. The possibilities are endless with this versatile seasoning!

Offering a new twist on two popular flavor profiles, our Cajun Chesapeake Seasoning adds the perfect amount of heat to savory flavors and pairs well with a variety of proteins, appetizers, and more. Regional cuisines have been in demand recently, setting this seasoning up for success by combining the flavors of two different trending cuisines.

Flavorful doesn't even begin to describe our Signature Sauce Seasoning, which creates a savory, zesty, smoky sauce that will leave consumers craving more with every bite. With applications including dips, sauces, spreads, and so much more, this seasoning serves as the starting point for a number of craveable condiments.

Custom Solutions, Too

Fuchs North America's experts in consumer taste preferences translate food trends into irresistibly craveable products with offerings like the Fried & True Collection. According to Michael Loehfelm, Vice President of Sales and Technical Services, these special collections serve as a way of partnering with food manufacturers and foodservice establishments to bring the joy of food to life for consumers around the world.

As Loehfelm explains, through in-depth trend analysis, Fuchs listens to consumers' desires and helps elevate favorite foods, flavors, and brands with distinctive, trend-driven seasonings. "We create flavors consumers will love to pass around. Our flavors bring people together – and keep them coming back for more."

Fuchs' development process is the perfect blend of science and art. In a competitive food market, brands need to offer something unique, but also get it to market quickly and reliably. Fuchs North America's cutting-edge seasoning solutions, quick response times, deep expertise and customer-centric process allow for a customized approach to turning fresh ideas into consumer-favorite products.

"With Fuchs, you can expect results-oriented support that's focused, flexible and responsive. We innovate for you – from our marketing insights to R&D expertise, we support you through all stages of the product development cycle. Our regulatory and quality experts are on-hand to ensure that the end result meets your desired specifications," Loehfelm reports.

With over 75 years of experience, Fuchs is committed to delivering quality products the first time and every time. Contact us to see how Fuchs can help you create something special.

About Fuchs North America

Fuchs North America is a leading supplier of value-added seasonings, spices and flavor solutions to the food manufacturing and foodservice industries. With a heritage that extends back several decades, the company specializes in the development of full flavor systems, custom flavor profiles and seasoning products – including supporting some of the world's largest and best-recognized food brands.

Fuchs North America's seasoning and flavor experts specialize in anticipating and identifying consumer trends – and converting them into successful flavor profiles. We partner closely with the marketing and R&D departments of food companies to design unique, next-level seasoning solutions. Our products are made in a precision processing environment that ensures consistent, repeatable quality, order to order.

Since 1990, we've been part of the worldwide Fuchs Gruppe, the world's largest privately-held seasoning and spice company. Our worldwide capabilities support local as well as global resourcing, giving you maximum flexibility. Operations on four continents carry out our mission to bring the joy of food to life for consumers around the world.

Media Contact

Shannon Cushen, Fuchs North America, 1 4435441228, [email protected], https://fuchsna.com/

LinkedIn'

SOURCE Fuchs North America