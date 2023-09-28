Fuchs North America Introduces the "Indian Inspirations" Collection of Seasonings

For a limited time, complimentary samples are being offered to food manufacturing and foodservice firms.

HAMPSTEAD, Md., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fuchs North America, a market leader in innovative seasonings, flavor solutions and spices for the food manufacturing, retail, and foodservice industries, introduces the Indian Inspirations Collection —a limited edition line of unique seasoning blends that offer innovative takes on classic foods and flavors throughout India. Our newest collection features three seasonings that give consumers the opportunity to experience authentic Indian flavors in new and exciting formats and explore all that Indian cuisine has to offer.

Interest in international cuisines has only continued to grow in recent years, and Indian cuisine has emerged as one of the most popular options among adventurous and not-so-adventurous consumers alike. Our R&D and marketing teams collaborated to craft delicious, mouthwatering seasonings that not only reflect the diverse flavors found throughout India, but also feature some of the top trending flavors that consumers are craving. The recipes we've designed to showcase this collection are just the beginning of the many possibilities for these versatile blends, which can be used in a wide range of food products including prepared meals, proteins, sides, desserts, and more.

Indian Inspirations

Our new Indian Inspirations Collection includes the following 3 seasoning blends:

Aloo Tikki Seasoning

Kolmi/Kalmi Fry Seasoning

Rose Water and Cardamom Seasoning

In introducing the collection, Shannon Cushen, Fuchs' Director of Marketing, describes the purpose of this collection. "Consumers have been obsessed with Indian cuisine lately, seeking out new and different ways of incorporating the flavors and ingredients common in Indian cuisine to their diets. Because of that, our ultimate aspiration was for this collection of seasonings to reflect the rich diversity and complexity of flavors found in Indian cuisine." she explains.

"We sampled dishes from northern to southern India and everywhere in between to find the inspiration for each seasoning blend we included. The seasonings in our new collection all honor traditional Indian flavors and dishes, while also showcasing how brands can innovate with the flavors of this beloved cuisine in new and unexpected ways." she concludes.

Fuchs helps food companies make sense of the trends and tap into where the culinary energy is strongest. In this spirit, each of the blends that make up Fuchs' Indian Inspirations Collection feature flavorful and innovative seasonings that were carefully developed by our industry experts and corporate chef.

Inspirations through Indian Cuisine

An abundance of aromatic spices come together in our Aloo Tikki Seasoning, which is inspired by a hearty and flavorful dish that hails from Northern India. Featuring fried potato patties, aloo tikki is incredibly popular not only throughout India, but also around the world, making it one of the most well-known and recognizable dishes from this region. Traditionally, aloo tikki is paired with chutney, chilies, or yogurt, so to add our own twist, we developed a version that pairs wonderfully with cilantro chutney, creating a refreshing and addicting flavor. Better yet, the possibilities for this seasoning go far beyond potatoes! From prepared meals and sides to appetizers and more, this blend can bring authentic Indian flavors to a variety of food products.

Already a fan favorite among our marketing and R&D teams, our Kolmi/Kalmi Fry Seasoning is a crowd pleaser that brings the perfect texture, flavor, and heat to fried shrimp. Some of the most popular spices used throughout the Indian subcontinent are featured in this blend, which offers a distinctive flavor that evokes classic, nostalgic Indian cuisine, while also offering something new and exciting. We chose fried shrimp to showcase this seasoning, but it can be used on a number of other proteins including chicken, steak, and a variety of other seafood dishes. And its versatility doesn't end there; apply this bold seasoning to sides, prepared meals, and more to create mouthwatering flavors that will keep consumers coming back for more.

Our Rose Water and Cardamom Seasoning is the perfect combination of sweet and savory. This seasoning, which puts rose water flavors and ground cardamom in the spotlight, gives corn cakes a touch of subtle, floral sweetness that consumers are going to be totally obsessed with. This seasoning is the perfect addition to baked goods and desserts. Not only that, but its flavor profile is just as versatile as it is delicious, making it ideal for a wide range of other applications, as well.

Custom Solutions, Too

Fuchs North America's experts in consumer taste preferences translate food trends into irresistibly craveable products with offerings like the Indian Inspirations Collection. According to Michael Loehfelm, Vice President of Sales and Technical Services, these special collections serve as a way of partnering with food manufacturers and foodservice establishments to bring the joy of food to life for consumers around the world.

As Loehfelm explains, through in-depth trend analysis, Fuchs listens to consumers' desires and helps elevate favorite foods, flavors, and brands with distinctive, trend-driven seasonings. "We create flavors consumers will love to pass around. Our flavors bring people together – and keep them coming back for more."

Fuchs' development process is the perfect blend of science and art. In a competitive food market, brands need to offer something unique, but also get it to market quickly and reliably. Fuchs North America's cutting-edge seasoning solutions, quick response times, deep expertise and customer-centric process allow for a customized approach to turning fresh ideas into consumer-favorite products.

"With Fuchs, you can expect results-oriented support that's focused, flexible and responsive. We innovate for you – from our marketing insights to R&D expertise, we support you through all stages of the product development cycle. Our regulatory and quality experts are on-hand to ensure that the end result meets your desired specifications," Loehfelm reports.

With over 75 years of experience, Fuchs is committed to delivering quality products the first time and every time. Contact us to see how Fuchs can help you create something special.

About Fuchs North America

Fuchs North America is a leading supplier of value-added seasonings, spices and flavor solutions to the food manufacturing and foodservice industries. With a heritage that extends back several decades, the company specializes in the development of full flavor systems, custom flavor profiles and seasoning products – including supporting some of the world's largest and best-recognized food brands.

Fuchs North America's seasoning and flavor experts specialize in anticipating and identifying consumer trends – and converting them into successful flavor profiles. We partner closely with the marketing and R&D departments of food companies to design unique, next-level seasoning solutions. Our products are made in a precision processing environment that ensures consistent, repeatable quality, order to order.

Since 1990, we've been part of the worldwide Fuchs Gruppe, the world's largest privately-held seasoning and spice company. Our worldwide capabilities support local as well as global resourcing, giving you maximum flexibility. Operations on four continents carry out our mission to bring the joy of food to life for consumers around the world.

