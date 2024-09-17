Fuchs North America Introduces the "Sensational Soups and Stews" Collection of Seasonings

For a limited time, complimentary samples are being offered to food manufacturing and foodservice firms.

BALTIMORE, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fuchs North America, a market leader in innovative seasonings, flavor solutions, and spices for the food manufacturing, retail, and foodservice industries, introduces the Sensational Soups and Stews Collection — a limited-edition line of delicious seasoning blends that bring innovative flavors to some of the most iconic soups and stews. Our newest collection features three seasonings that showcase emerging flavors and ingredients that we expect to see trending in the coming months and beyond.

The convenience of one-pot cooking combined with the ability to incorporate a variety of fresh, seasonal ingredients make soups and stews appealing choices for busy individuals and families, and with the colder months quickly approaching, consumers will be searching for warm and comforting foods and flavors. Soups and stews have long been seen as the ultimate comfort food, positioning them as an ever-popular choice in fall and winter. The rich flavors that develop during the slow cooking process can make even the simplest soup a satisfying meal. Better yet, soups and stews are incredibly versatile, and with so many possibilities, they can cater to a wide range of tastes and preferences.

Our newest collection offers flavor solutions for soups and stews that reflect new and up-and-coming trends, while also serving as inspiration for flavor innovations that will leave consumers wanting more after every bite. While these seasonings were created with soups in mind, each seasoning can be modified by our R&D experts for a wide array of applications.

Sensational Soups and Stews

Our new Sensational Soups and Stews Collection includes the following 3 seasoning blends:

Afghan Pumpkin Soup Seasoning

Tamarind Chili Mix

Gingered Carrot Blend

In introducing the collection, Shannon Cushen, Fuchs Director of Marketing, describes the inspiration behind it. "The seasonings and recipes featured in this collection embrace some of the most prolific trends right now, including nostalgia and international inspirations, while also featuring emerging ingredients and flavors," she explains.

"These seasoning blends are exactly what consumers have been craving and are the perfect introduction to prime soup season. These flavors elevate already beloved soups and stews, making them sure to be popular with consumers who are looking for new takes on their favorite comfort foods," Cushen concludes.

Fuchs helps food companies make sense of the trends and tap into areas where the culinary energy is strongest. In this spirit, each of the recipes that are showcased in our Sensational Soups and Stews Collection feature flavorful and innovative seasonings that were carefully developed by our industry experts and corporate executive chef.

Inspiration through Soups and Stews

To lean into the ever-popular global cuisine trend, we are featuring a classic Afghan recipe that is perfect for those seeking out a soup that delivers both comfort and bold flavor. Our Afghan Pumpkin Soup Seasoning is full of savory flavors that complement the sweetness of the pumpkin puree base and add a hint of spicy heat that will make consumers savor each spoonful.

For a new take on classic chili, we paired our traditional red chili recipe with the tangy sweetness of tamarind for a craveable flavor that consumers of all ages will love. Overflowing with comforting goodness, our Tamarind Chili Mix can be used to create any preferred chili consistency – or, even made into a sloppy sandwich.

An autumn-inspired, soul-warming soup that features a mouthwatering blend of molasses, honey, ginger, and cinnamon is exactly what consumers will be craving during the colder seasons. From its abundance of delicious flavors to its feel-good ingredients, there's nothing consumers won't love about our Gingered Carrot Blend.

Custom Solutions, Too

Fuchs North America's experts in consumer taste preferences translate food trends into irresistibly craveable products with offerings like the Sensational Soups and Stews Collection. According to Michael Loehfelm, Vice President of Sales and Technical Services, these special collections serve as a way of partnering with food manufacturers and foodservice establishments to bring the joy of food to life for consumers around the world.

As Loehfelm explains, through in-depth trend analysis, Fuchs listens to consumers' desires and helps elevate favorite foods, flavors, and brands with distinctive, trend-driven seasonings. "We create flavors consumers will love to pass around. Our flavors bring people together – and keep them coming back for more."

Fuchs' development process is the perfect blend of science and art. In a competitive food market, brands need to offer something unique, but also get it to market quickly and reliably. Fuchs North America's cutting-edge seasoning solutions, quick response times, deep expertise and customer-centric process allow for a customized approach to turning fresh ideas into consumer-favorite products.

"With Fuchs, you can expect results-oriented support that's focused, flexible and responsive. We innovate for you – from our marketing insights to R&D expertise, we support you through all stages of the product development cycle. Our regulatory and quality experts are on-hand to ensure that the end result meets your desired specifications," Loehfelm reports.

With over 75 years of experience, Fuchs is committed to delivering quality products the first time and every time. Contact us to see how Fuchs can help you create something special.

About Fuchs North America

Fuchs North America is a leading supplier of value-added seasonings, spices and flavor solutions to the food manufacturing and foodservice industries. With a heritage that extends back several decades, the company specializes in the development of full flavor systems, custom flavor profiles and seasoning products – including supporting some of the world's largest and best-recognized food brands.

Fuchs North America's seasoning and flavor experts specialize in anticipating and identifying consumer trends – and converting them into successful flavor profiles. We partner closely with the marketing and R&D departments of food companies to design unique, next-level seasoning solutions. Our products are made in a precision processing environment that ensures consistent, repeatable quality, order to order.

Since 1990, we've been part of the worldwide Fuchs Gruppe, the world's largest privately-held seasoning and spice company. Our worldwide capabilities support local as well as global resourcing, giving you maximum flexibility. Operations on four continents carry out our mission to bring the joy of food to life for consumers around the world.

