Fuchs North America Introduces the "Shareworthy Sauces and Spreads" Collection of Seasonings

BALTIMORE, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fuchs North America, a market leader in innovative seasonings, flavor solutions and spices for the food manufacturing, retail, and foodservice industries, introduces the Shareworthy Sauces and Spreads Collection —a limited edition line of flavorful seasoning blends that offer innovative takes on sauces, spreads, and dips. Our newest collection features three seasonings that highlight global flavors we expect to see trending this year and beyond.

Sauces, spreads, and dips are key additions to many dishes, and for many consumers, these items are a pivotal part of their purchasing decisions. Consumers are all about finding ways to elevate their meal-time experiences, and finding a flavorful sauce or dip to complement their meal is an easy and effective way to achieve that.

Our newest collection offers flavor solutions for sauces and spreads that reflect up-and-coming trends while also providing inspiration for flavor innovations that will leave consumers wanting more after every taste. While these seasonings were created with sauces, spreads, and dips in mind, each seasoning can be modified by our R&D experts for a wide array of applications.

Shareworthy Sauces and Spreads

Our new Shareworthy Sauces and Spreads Collection includes the following 3 seasoning blends:

Sikil P'ak Seasoning

Salsa Macha Seasoning

Guasacaca Seasoning

In introducing the collection, Shannon Cushen, Fuchs Director of Marketing, describes the inspiration behind it. "It is undeniable that consumers have had an infatuation with trying global inspired flavors, especially those from Latin America, and incorporating them into the foods they consume regularly. The global flavor trend is here to stay, so we decided to explore emerging international flavor trends to find inspiration for the three seasonings featured in this collection." she explains.

"Latin American cuisine is quickly becoming one of consumers' biggest obsessions, thanks to its bold flavors, making it the ideal source of inspiration for our new collection. These seasonings are the starting point for elevating any eating experience." Cushen concludes.

Fuchs helps food companies make sense of the trends and tap into areas where the culinary energy is strongest. In this spirit, each of the recipes that are showcased in our Shareworthy Sauces and Spreads Collection feature flavorful and innovative seasonings that were carefully developed by our industry experts and corporate executive chef.

Inspiration through Sauces and Spreads

Our Sikil P'ak Seasoning is a deliciously savory take on traditional hummus. Instead of a chickpea blend, however, it is made with pumpkin seeds that are combined with spices to create a delectable spread that doubles as a dip. Originating from South Yucatan, this internationally inspired flavor profile is exactly what consumers have been craving.

Rich in flavor and texture, our Salsa Macha Seasoning is bound to be a crowd pleaser. Delicious in both oil and mayo bases, this seasoning creates a Mexican inspired sauce that adds just the perfect amount of heat and flavor to a variety of food products.

This isn't your everyday guac! Guasacaca is a flavorful avocado sauce originating from Venezuela, and while this spread is similar to more well-known Mexican guacamole, guasacaca includes fresh flavors from green peppers. Our delicious Guasacaca Seasoning features all the flavors found in traditional guasacaca, and is the perfect way to add a twist to a familiar favorite.

Custom Solutions, Too

Fuchs North America's experts in consumer taste preferences translate food trends into irresistibly craveable products with offerings like the Shareworthy Sauces and Spreads Collection. According to Michael Loehfelm, Vice President of Sales and Technical Services, these special collections serve as a way of partnering with food manufacturers and foodservice establishments to bring the joy of food to life for consumers around the world.

As Loehfelm explains, through in-depth trend analysis, Fuchs listens to consumers' desires and helps elevate favorite foods, flavors, and brands with distinctive, trend-driven seasonings. "We create flavors consumers will love to pass around. Our flavors bring people together – and keep them coming back for more."

Fuchs' development process is the perfect blend of science and art. In a competitive food market, brands need to offer something unique, but also get it to market quickly and reliably. Fuchs North America's cutting-edge seasoning solutions, quick response times, deep expertise and customer-centric process allow for a customized approach to turning fresh ideas into consumer-favorite products.

"With Fuchs, you can expect results-oriented support that's focused, flexible and responsive. We innovate for you – from our marketing insights to R&D expertise, we support you through all stages of the product development cycle. Our regulatory and quality experts are on-hand to ensure that the end result meets your desired specifications," Loehfelm reports.

With over 75 years of experience, Fuchs is committed to delivering quality products the first time and every time. Contact us to see how Fuchs can help you create something special.

About Fuchs North America

Fuchs North America is a leading supplier of value-added seasonings, spices and flavor solutions to the food manufacturing and foodservice industries. With a heritage that extends back several decades, the company specializes in the development of full flavor systems, custom flavor profiles and seasoning products – including supporting some of the world's largest and best-recognized food brands.

Fuchs North America's seasoning and flavor experts specialize in anticipating and identifying consumer trends – and converting them into successful flavor profiles. We partner closely with the marketing and R&D departments of food companies to design unique, next-level seasoning solutions. Our products are made in a precision processing environment that ensures consistent, repeatable quality, order to order.

Since 1990, we've been part of the worldwide Fuchs Gruppe, the world's largest privately-held seasoning and spice company. Our worldwide capabilities support local as well as global resourcing, giving you maximum flexibility. Operations on four continents carry out our mission to bring the joy of food to life for consumers around the world.

