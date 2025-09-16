Fuel your Fall with Ascent® Protein's New Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee+ Protein

Ascent Protein, a leader in clean, high-quality sports nutrition, announced today the launch of its newest seasonal flavor of its Iced Coffee+ Protein: Pumpkin Spice. Arriving just in time for fall, this limited-time offering delivers the beloved pumpkin spice latte experience with a better-for-you spin. Each serving of Ascent's Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee+ Protein provides 20g of clean whey protein to support muscle health, along with 100mg of caffeine, naturally sourced from Colombian Coffee and Coffeeberry® Energy,
DENVER, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ascent Protein, a leader in clean, high-quality sports nutrition announced today the launch of its newest seasonal flavor of their Iced Coffee+ Protein: Pumpkin Spice. Arriving just in time for fall, this limited-time offering delivers the beloved pumpkin spice latte experience with a better-for-you spin.
Each serving of Ascent's Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee+ Protein provides 20g of clean whey protein to support muscle health, along with 100mg of caffeine, naturally sourced from Colombian Coffee and Coffeeberry® Energy, making it the perfect way to kickstart your day, recharge post-workout or get that pick-me-up you need mid-afternoon.
"Pumpkin Spice is a flavor people look forward to all year, so we set out to create a version that works as hard as our consumers do," said Jeremy Sweeney, General Manager at Ascent Protein. "With 20g of clean whey protein and 100mg of caffeine, our Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee+ Protein blends seasonal indulgence with high-quality nutrition so you can skip that sugary latte and opt for this better-for-you alternative."
The new flavor joins Ascent's popular Iced Coffee+ Protein line, combining authentic coffeehouse favorites with high-quality protein to offer a convenient, on-the-go option for athletes and everyday achievers alike. Whether it's used as a morning boost, midday pick-me-up, or post-workout recovery, Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee+ Protein is set to be a new protein-filled fall staple.
Ascent's Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee+ Protein is available now for a limited time on www.ascentprotein.com and Amazon.
Media Contact
Sara Brewer, Ascent, 1 720-545-8779, [email protected], www.ascentprotein.com
Kim DeVigil, Leprino, 1 303-264-5336, [email protected], www.leprino.com
SOURCE Ascent
