Fuel your Fall with Ascent® Protein's New Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee+ Protein

"Pumpkin Spice is a flavor people look forward to all year, so we set out to create a version that works as hard as our consumers do with 20g of clean whey protein and 100mg of caffeine," said Jeremy Sweeney, General Manager at Ascent Protein. Post this

"Pumpkin Spice is a flavor people look forward to all year, so we set out to create a version that works as hard as our consumers do," said Jeremy Sweeney, General Manager at Ascent Protein. "With 20g of clean whey protein and 100mg of caffeine, our Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee+ Protein blends seasonal indulgence with high-quality nutrition so you can skip that sugary latte and opt for this better-for-you alternative."

The new flavor joins Ascent's popular Iced Coffee+ Protein line, combining authentic coffeehouse favorites with high-quality protein to offer a convenient, on-the-go option for athletes and everyday achievers alike. Whether it's used as a morning boost, midday pick-me-up, or post-workout recovery, Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee+ Protein is set to be a new protein-filled fall staple.

Ascent's Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee+ Protein is available now for a limited time on www.ascentprotein.com and Amazon.

Media Contact

Sara Brewer, Ascent, 1 720-545-8779, [email protected], www.ascentprotein.com

Kim DeVigil, Leprino, 1 303-264-5336, [email protected], www.leprino.com

SOURCE Ascent