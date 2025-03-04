Fuel Your Fitness with REBBL's New 32g Protein Shakes, Made with Upcycled Ingredients

"Consumers are increasingly looking for high-protein, low sugar, eco-friendly options, and our new 32g Protein Shakes deliver on all fronts," said Andy Fathollahi, Chief Executive Officer of REBBL. Post this

The 32g Protein Shakes mark the latest addition to REBBL's popular protein line, expanding beyond its existing 20g and 26g offerings. With 32 grams of high-quality plant-based protein, the new shakes cater to the growing demand for higher-protein options, particularly among fitness enthusiasts and health-conscious consumers.

Key Features:

32g of Upcycled Certified® barley & rice protein

Non-GMO Project Verified

Zinc (25% DV) for immune support

200mg Reishi extract

4g of sugar per bottle

Enhanced with prebiotic fiber to support gut health

Available in three indulgent flavors: Vanilla, Chocolate, and Cookies & Creme, these ready-to-drink 12 oz. shakes offer a creamy, delicious taste without compromising nutrition or environmental impact.

The 32g Protein Shakes launch highlights REBBL's commitment to making functional, nutritious beverages that are better for people and the planet. By sourcing upcycled proteins, REBBL helps reduce agricultural waste and associated greenhouse gas emissions, all while creating a product that supports muscle recovery, energy, and overall well-being.

REBBL 32g Protein Shakes will be available nationwide at Whole Foods Market stores in June 2025, with an MSRP of $4.49 per 12 oz bottle.

About REBBL

REBBL was created through functional food innovation to create a delicious, organic, plant-based beverage that provides authentic nourishment to fuel every occasion. We exist to Empower the People to thrive by supporting regions of the world most vulnerable to human trafficking and to secure a future without the exploitation of at-risk people. REBBL is part of the SYSTM Foods portfolio of brands. For more information visit, https://rebbl.com/.

Media Contact

Kelly Cunningham, REBBL, 1 855-732-2500, [email protected]

SOURCE REBBL