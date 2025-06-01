Fueled by Black Women, Amplified by Community: Playing the Game While Black Womaning in Corporate America™ Hits #1 on Amazon's D&I Bestseller List in 72 Hours

In under 72 hours, Playing the Game While Black Womaning in Corporate America™ became the #1 Amazon Bestseller in Business: Diversity & Inclusion—fueled by Black women and amplified by the broader Black community.
WASHINGTON, May 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A viral LinkedIn post by Natasha D. Wade has ignited a cultural moment, and a movement. In under 72 hours, the debut book Playing the Game While Black Womaning in Corporate America™ by Nicole S. Palmer, skyrocketed to the #1 spot on Amazon's Business Diversity & Inclusion Bestsellers list—fueled by Black women, and amplified by the broader Black community.
What began as a personal reflection on the corporate trauma Black women endure became a rallying cry:
"She cookin' so bad, the ancestors asking for to-go plates." —Natasha D. Wade
With over 22,000 impressions, 700+ reactions, 200+ comments, and 50+ reposts, the LinkedIn post evolved into something bigger: a collective reckoning. Now, it's a full-on movement, including a brand-new virtual book club, built for and by Black women.
Since its release in November 2024, Palmer's book has maintained a consistent presence in Amazon's Top 100 bestsellers across all its genres. But it was this week's grassroots boost—unpaid, unsponsored, and unapologetically communal—that catapulted it to #1.
About the Book
Playing the Game While Black Womaning in Corporate America™ is a sharp, strategic, and soul-baring examination of what it takes for Black women to navigate the confines of corporate systems not built for them. Palmer unpacks the unspoken rules, double standards, and daily negotiations that define Black womanhood in corporate America.
About the Author
Nicole S. Palmer is a bestselling author, and editor in chief and founding partner of Delnic Media: a publishing company dedicated to amplifying marginalized and underrepresented voices. Through her writing and thought leadership, she brings cultural nuance, strategic insight, and lived experience to every page.
Availability
Playing the Game While Black Womaning in Corporate America™ is available now, wherever books are sold, and can be purchased here: https://nicolespalmer.com
Join the Conversation
Press + Interviews
To request an interview with Nicole S. Palmer, press images, or review copies, please contact: [email protected]
About Delnic Media
Established in 2004, Delnic Media is a Black-owned, independent publishing company that amplifies diverse voices and stories. The publishing group provides a platform for underrepresented authors to share their ideas with the world, which is not only transforming the publishing industry, but also inspiring change by championing projects that are leaving a meaningful mark.
