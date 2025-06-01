Fueled by Black Women, Amplified by Community: Playing the Game While Black Womaning in Corporate America™ Hits #1 on Amazon's D&I Bestseller List in 72 Hours

"That the ancestors knew I needed this exact pick me up and reminder, at this very moment, that this was the book I was meant to write… I don't have the words at all whatsoever!" —Nicole S. Palmer Post this

"She cookin' so bad, the ancestors asking for to-go plates." —Natasha D. Wade

With over 22,000 impressions, 700+ reactions, 200+ comments, and 50+ reposts, the LinkedIn post evolved into something bigger: a collective reckoning. Now, it's a full-on movement, including a brand-new virtual book club, built for and by Black women.

Read the viral post here: https://lnkd.in/gBuVWxF6

Since its release in November 2024, Palmer's book has maintained a consistent presence in Amazon's Top 100 bestsellers across all its genres. But it was this week's grassroots boost—unpaid, unsponsored, and unapologetically communal—that catapulted it to #1.

About the Book

Playing the Game While Black Womaning in Corporate America™ is a sharp, strategic, and soul-baring examination of what it takes for Black women to navigate the confines of corporate systems not built for them. Palmer unpacks the unspoken rules, double standards, and daily negotiations that define Black womanhood in corporate America.

About the Author

Nicole S. Palmer is a bestselling author, and editor in chief and founding partner of Delnic Media: a publishing company dedicated to amplifying marginalized and underrepresented voices. Through her writing and thought leadership, she brings cultural nuance, strategic insight, and lived experience to every page.

Availability

Playing the Game While Black Womaning in Corporate America™ is available now, wherever books are sold, and can be purchased here: https://nicolespalmer.com

About Delnic Media

Established in 2004, Delnic Media is a Black-owned, independent publishing company that amplifies diverse voices and stories. The publishing group provides a platform for underrepresented authors to share their ideas with the world, which is not only transforming the publishing industry, but also inspiring change by championing projects that are leaving a meaningful mark.

