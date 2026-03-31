Fueled by data center boom, Field Materials hits $1.3B in construction purchasing volume

"A billion dollars is an important milestone," said Eldar Sadikov, co-founder and CEO. "But the opportunity ahead is bigger. Commercial material purchasing in the U.S. alone is a $300B+ market. And the data center surge is pushing it higher." Post this

For Field Materials, the moment couldn't be better timed. The company crossed $1B in volume less than three years after launching.

"A billion dollars is an important milestone," said Eldar Sadikov, co-founder and CEO. "But the opportunity ahead is bigger. Commercial material purchasing in the U.S. alone is a $300B+ market. And the data center surge is pushing it higher."

Field Materials serves more than 100 contractors across 32 U.S. states, Australia, Canada, Ireland, and the United Kingdom, managing over 17,000 projects across 16 trades and 20,000 vendors. Volume is growing more than 40% quarter over quarter; the company expects to surpass $2B within the next few months.

Its customers include some of the largest U.S. contractors — among them Swinerton, Teichert, Dynamic Systems, and Big-D.

The platform integrates with 10 most common construction accounting systems and automates procurement from field ordering through invoice processing — workflows most contractors still manage manually. Its AI agents cut purchase order and invoice processing time by 90%.

Sadikov co-founded Field Materials with Victor Gane in 2022. The two serial entrepreneurs met at Stanford, where Sadikov was pursuing a PhD in Computer Science and Gane a PhD in Civil Engineering. Sadikov previously founded Jetlore, an AI startup for retailers, sold to PayPal in 2018.

Several of the company's largest contracts in the past six months came from contractors that had won major data center jobs — and needed modern software to increase efficiency across its operations.

"The data center boom didn't just bring us customers," Sadikov said. "It changed the conversation. Contractors aren't asking whether to automate anymore — they're asking how fast we can get them live."

Field Materials expects to grow headcount from 53 to more than 70 this year and increase revenue over 2.5x. The company is releasing new AI modules in the coming months. Further details will be announced soon.

About Field Materials AI

Field Materials develops AI-native material management software for construction. Its AI agents streamline material purchasing and equipment rentals, inventory management, and prefab operations.

Its platform integrates with all major construction ERPs, eliminating manual data entry for purchase orders, invoices, delivery slips, and receipts; it saves 5-10% in material costs.

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., the company has raised over $20M in total funding.

Media Contact

PR Manager, Field Materials AI, 1 415-237-3727, [email protected], https://www.fieldmaterials.com

SOURCE Field Materials AI