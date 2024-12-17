Fueling the Future of Gene Therapies with Manufacturing Innovation, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

This webinar explores how molecular and technical innovations can enhance AAV manufacturing and highlights the impressive productivity gains that can be achieved. Post this

Forge's FUEL™ AAV manufacturing platform was designed to meet these challenges, offering innovative solutions for faster, potentially safer, and more efficient AAV production. Powered by proprietary technologies—including Forge's new pEMBR 2.0™ Ad Helper plasmid, new modified rep/caps, and its trusted HEK293 suspension Ignition Cells™—FUEL™ can boost productivity compared to industry standard.

This webinar explores how molecular and technical innovations can enhance AAV manufacturing and highlights the impressive productivity gains that can be achieved.

Register for this webinar today to discover how innovative AAV platform manufacturing technologies are driving faster, safer and more efficient manufacturing solutions for gene therapies.

Join experts from Forge Biologics, David Dismuke, PhD, Chief Technical Officer; Frank Agbogbo, PhD, Vice President, Process Development; and Linas Padegimas, PhD, Senior Director, R&D, for the live webinar on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Fueling the Future of Gene Therapies with Manufacturing Innovation.

