FuelRod Introduces SwapBox Kiosks at Orlando International Airport

"Orlando International Airport is a cornerstone for domestic and international travel, and we're thrilled to offer our enhanced charging experience at this world-class facility," said Joe Yeagley, COO and Co-Founder of FuelRod. "Whether travelers are arriving for a family vacation, business trip, or heading home after an unforgettable getaway, our goal is simple: help them stay charged, connected, and stress-free."

With millions of travelers passing through MCO annually—many headed to Orlando's world-renowned attractions—expanding the FuelRod program to the airport gives passengers more convenient access to this affordable charging service, helping them stay powered, connected, and ready to explore without the hassle of finding an outlet.

This new installation reflects the shared commitment between FuelRod and Orlando International Airport to enhancing convenience for today's connected traveler. MCO continues to lead the way in offering forward-thinking amenities that support passenger needs throughout every stage of their journey.

"At Orlando International Airport, we're focused on offering passenger amenities that support a seamless, connected travel experience," said Lance Lyttle, CEO of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. "With today's travelers increasingly dependent on mobile devices for everything from boarding to booking and beyond, FuelRod delivers a convenient solution that helps keep them powered — and moving — throughout their journey."

About FuelRod

FuelRod is the original provider of swappable, portable charging solutions, offering a nationwide network of kiosks that empower travelers to stay charged on the go. With a growing presence across major airports, theme parks, and transportation hubs — and an expanding product lineup including the new FuelRod MAX10 — FuelRod continues to redefine how travelers power their day. Learn more at http://www.fuel-rod.com or follow @FuelRod_Official.

About Orlando International Airport (MCO)

Orlando International Airport (MCO) is the busiest airport in Florida and one of the top 10 busiest in the United States, serving more than 50 million passengers annually. As the gateway to Central Florida, MCO connects travelers from around the globe to world-renowned attractions, businesses, and cultural destinations. Operated by the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, MCO is committed to delivering an outstanding travel experience through world-class facilities, innovative services, and a continued focus on customer satisfaction. Learn more at http://www.orlandoairports.net.

Media Contact

Claudio Frescas, FuelRod, 423-914-9647, [email protected], https://www.fuel-rod.com/

