FUJIFILM North America Corporation Elevates NDT Inspection Efficiency with Advanced Computed Radiography

For NDT technicians and quality managers weighing the advantages of computed radiography over traditional film, the differences in turnaround time, image quality and long-term cost represent a significant consideration as the inspection industry digitizes.

VALHALLA, N.Y., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FUJIFILM North America Corporation offers a comprehensive portfolio of industrial nondestructive testing (NDT) solutions, with offerings spanning radiographic film, computed radiography (CR) and digital radiography (DR) using digital detector arrays (DDAs). For NDT technicians and quality managers evaluating computed radiography's advantages over traditional methods, the gains in image fidelity and operational costs are significant.

What Sets Computed Radiography Apart from Traditional Film Radiography?

Computed radiography (CR) addresses the core limitations of film-based inspection by eliminating chemical processing and replacing physical film with reusable imaging plates. The computed radiography vs traditional radiography gap is most visible in the steps between exposure and review.

Where conventional workflows rely on darkroom development and manual handling of hazardous processing chemicals, CR systems produce digital images directly, significantly compressing the inspection cycle. Compared to conventional film, CR offers measurable gains across five key performance areas:

Image clarity: CR produces high-resolution digital images reviewable on software platforms. For example, the FUJIFILM DynamIx HR2 computed radiography system achieves resolution down to a 25μm pitch, enabling NDT technicians to detect fine material discontinuities.

Workflow speed: CR replaces time-intensive film development with near-immediate digital access, an efficiency advantage that becomes significant across high-volume programs

Cost reduction: Eliminating film stock, processing chemicals and darkroom facilities reduces ongoing operating expenses over a project's lifecycle.

Lower radiation exposure: CR systems can, depending on application and technique, achieve comparable image quality at a lower radiation dose, which is an occupational safety benefit for inspectors and the broader testing team.

Digital storage and transfer: Electronic images can be archived long-term and shared instantly across sites, with built-in metadata that supports compliance documentation requirements.

How Does FUJIFILM North America Corporation Support a Complete NDT Inspection Workflow?

FUJIFILM's NDT division covers every major format in industrial radiography. Radiographic film remains widely used across many facilities, while computed radiography systems and digital radiography (DR) using digital detector arrays (DDAs) represent the digital path forward. The NDT1417MA, part of the FUJIFILM DynamIx FXR product line, delivers a 5 lp/mm spatial resolution and a 16-bit A/D conversion for high-fidelity imaging in demanding field environments.

Beyond hardware, FUJIFILM maintains in-house development capabilities that differentiate its imaging platform. Built and maintained by the company's own engineering team, the viewing application can be configured to meet the evolving requirements of aerospace programs and oil and gas field inspections as they scale in complexity.

"FUJIFILM North America Corporation is committed to providing the best radiography equipment," the company says. "Our goal is to equip your team with everything they need to create high-quality images quickly, reducing waste and improving efficiency."

About FUJIFILM North America Corporation

FUJIFILM North America Corporation's NDT division provides industrial radiographic solutions for aerospace and other industrial sectors. The division backs its customers with proprietary viewing software, a broad service network across the U.S., and personalized technical support.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, FUJIFILM North America Corporation, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://ndtblog-us.fujifilm.com/

SOURCE FUJIFILM North America Corporation