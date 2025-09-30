Fulbright Canada and Memores Announce Strategic Collaboration

"Fulbright Canada is pleased to join with Memores Software to support research and find solutions to the ongoing mental health crisis that is especially pronounced in younger age groups." Dr. Michael Hawes, CEO, Foundation for Educational Exchange between Canada and the USA. Post this

The Foundation for Educational Exchange between Canada and the United States of America is proud to announce a pioneering Research and Cooperation Agreement with Memores Software Inc., a developer of artificial intelligence solutions for emotionally aware behavioral targeting.

Under the agreement's terms, the organizations will collaborate to support ongoing research addressing the mental health crisis on college and university campuses, with the aim of developing new and improved treatment protocols.

Founded by digital innovation leader Richard Zwicky, Memores is integrating advanced emotion-sensing, predictive analytics-based algorithms into an AI-training system coupled with a content delivery platform. Building on his experience, Memores developed Sparks, www.sparks-health.com, a platform to address the mental health epidemic. Sparks utilizes proprietary algorithms to tailor the delivery of therapeutic content for mental health, combining measurement systems with an AI-driven behavioral targeting engine that factors in emotions and sentiment.

Zwicky previously established one of the world's first search analytics companies and holds over 20 patents in behavioral targeting, predictive analytics, search algorithms, and fraud detection, whose methods are widely used by global tech giants such as Google, Microsoft, Meta, Spotify, and others.

As Zwicky explains, "My previous work helped define the behavioral targeting systems that enable organizations to deliver the right ads, music, and content to users. We're transforming this model by incorporating emotions into behavioral targeting. For mental wellness, this will allow technology to deliver therapeutic content that suits individual needs in real-time, based on mood and stress levels."

Sparks provides therapists, behavioral scientists, universities, and research institutions with an open platform for delivering high-quality therapeutic programs, measuring outcomes, and accessing valuable research data and insights. The platform's AI-powered processes ensure that users get the best therapeutic interventions exactly when needed, significantly improving the accessibility and effectiveness of mental health support.

This strategic alliance represents another step forward in the development of digital mental health services. Combining academic rigor and technological innovation, Fulbright Canada (www.fulbright.ca) and Memores (www.memores.me) are dedicated to research and delivery that will transform how mental health care is provided, making it more effective, personalized, and accessible to everyone.

