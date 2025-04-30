Fulcrum Collaborations Expands Leadership Team with the Additions of Rob Lubash as CFO and Greg Richards as CMO

Fulcrum Collaborations has strengthened its executive team with the appointments of Rob Lubash as CFO and Greg Richards as CMO—strategic hires that signal the company's next phase of growth, innovation, and customer-driven expansion. Learn how these seasoned leaders will help Fulcrum shape the future of mission-critical infrastructure management.

RICHMOND, Va. , April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fulcrum Collaborations, the developer of MCIM (Mission Critical Information Management), a leading software that helps data centers reduce downtime, extend asset life, and increase density, today announced two key additions to its executive team: Rob Lubash as Chief Financial Officer and Greg Richards as Chief Marketing Officer. These appointments reinforce Fulcrum's commitment to accelerating innovation, strengthening operational excellence, and expanding its ability to meet the evolving needs of the world's top data center operators.

Lubash, a seasoned financial executive, brings over 20 years of experience guiding high-growth SaaS and technology companies through expansion, fundraising, and transformation. He has held CFO roles at Thought Industries, InCrowd, and Mobiquity, and has a proven track record of driving organic and inorganic investments to better serve his customers. Rob will oversee all finance and revenue operations functions.

Richards, a proven marketing leader with more than two decades of experience, has led go-to-market strategies, brand development, and demand generation at companies like Key Data, SkuVault, and PowerDMS.

"Rob and Greg each bring world-class experience and a track record of impact at exactly the right moment for Fulcrum," said Mike Parks, CEO of Fulcrum Collaborations. "As we scale our platform and customer base, we are investing in leaders who understand how to build operational excellence, deliver measurable growth, and stay deeply connected to the needs of our customers. I'm excited to welcome them both to the team and I look forward to the impact they will have on our customers."

"I'm excited to join Fulcrum at such a pivotal time," said Rob Lubash. "The company's vision for transforming mission-critical infrastructure management with data-driven tools is compelling, and I look forward to contributing to our growth journey by building scalable systems that enable strong governance, operational excellence, and customer success."

"Fulcrum's mission, product, and people embody exactly what I look for in a growth-stage organization," said Greg Richards. "Our customers are at the center of everything we do. I'm excited to help data center operators solve their toughest challenges, unlock new opportunities, and achieve even greater success as we continue to innovate and grow together."

Lubash holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Penn State University and is based in the Boston area. Richards holds both an MBA and a BS in Marketing from the University of Central Florida and is based in the Raleigh-Durham area.

About Fulcrum Collaborations

Fulcrum Collaborations is a leading software company that helps owners and operators optimize their data center and mission-critical facilities by enhancing operational efficiency, infrastructure reliability, and compliance. For over a decade, Fulcrum has empowered clients to transition from disjointed systems to the MCIM platform, which provides unified management capabilities, an easy-to-use interface, and actionable data. Seventy-five percent of the world's top data center operators and 80% of leading global financial services firms trust Fulcrum to deliver unmatched operational insights.

Fulcrum Collaborations Media Contact:

Matt Moskitis, Director of Marketing

[email protected]

804-625-4445

Media Contact

Matt Moskitis, Fulcrum Collaborations, 1 804-625-4445, [email protected], https://mcim24x7.com

SOURCE Fulcrum Collaborations