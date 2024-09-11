Fulcrum Collaborations Introduces New Permit to Work Solution

"Our new PTW (Permit to Work) feature is designed to enforce safety protocols and ensure completion without chasing down teammates or tons of emails. We want our clients to have more time to investigate ways to create a safe work environment rather than being the paperwork police." Post this

"With the increasing complexity and regulatory penalties of high risk maintenance, having a digital PTW solution that works alongside the CMMS is no longer optional; it's essential," said Kevin Houk, Lead Product Manager at Fulcrum Collaborations. "Our new PTW feature is designed to enforce safety protocols and ensure completion without chasing down teammates or tons of emails. We want our clients to have more time to investigate ways to create a safe work environment rather than being the paperwork police."

Key benefits of Fulcrum's Permit to Work solution include:

Comprehensive Safety Management: Ensure all safety protocols are consistently applied and tracked, reducing the risk of accidents.

Real-Time Monitoring: Access to permit statuses and updates in real time to help prevents work starting without completing the process

"Out of the Box" Compliance: Safety protocols are stored within the maintenance activities with easy reporting so audit requirements can be satisfied in minutes

Templatized Automation: Minimize human error and reduce administrative overhead through the ability templatize answers to regularly scheduled maintenance

Unified Data Management: Centralize all PTW documentation alongside maintenance records, improving audit efficiency and accessibility.

Standardized Procedures: Ensure consistent safety protocols across all locations and teams. Updates are immediately distributed to the entire portfolio.

Robust Analytics and Reporting: Enhance safety management and decision-making with data-driven insights.

Global Scalability: Scales with business growth without increasing the administrative burden.

Seamless Integration: Fully integrates with MCIM's work order, asset, incident, and rounds management modules, reducing the need for multiple point solutions.

To learn more about how Fulcrum's Permit to Work solution can enhance your workplace safety, efficiency, and compliance, visit https://mcim24x7.com/solutions/permit-to-work or contact our team to learn more at [email protected].

About Fulcrum Collaborations

Fulcrum Collaborations is a leading software company that helps owners and operators optimize their data center and mission-critical facilities by enhancing operational efficiency, infrastructure reliability, and compliance. For over a decade, Fulcrum has empowered clients to transition from disjointed systems to the MCIM platform, which provides unified management capabilities, an easy-to-use interface, and actionable data. Seventy-five percent of the world's top data center operators and 80% of leading global financial services firms trust Fulcrum to deliver unmatched operational insights.

Media Contact

Matt Moskitis, Fulcrum Collaborations, 1 804-625-4445, matt.moskitis@mcim24x7.com, https://mcim24x7.com

