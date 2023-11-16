Fulcrum Equity Partners Acquires Defining Wellness Centers, Fueling Growth in Addiction Treatment

The acquisition expands access to addiction treatment in the Mississippi market and beyond.

JACKSON, Miss., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fulcrum Equity Partners has acquired Defining Wellness Centers, a premier drug and alcohol addiction treatment facility located in Mississippi. The strategic investment aims to propel the expansion of Defining Wellness Centers, leveraging Fulcrum's financial support and industry expertise to broaden its impact in the Mississippi market and beyond.

Defining Wellness Centers is known for its commitment to evidence-based care, delivering proven outcomes in the treatment of substance use disorders and mental health issues. By fostering an environment of empowerment, the center equips clients with the necessary tools and unwavering support to navigate their journey toward recovery.

As part of the transaction, Fulcrum Equity Partners is proud to back industry veteran Drew Rothermel as the newly appointed CEO of Defining Wellness Centers. Rothermel brings a wealth of experience to the role and is poised to lead the center through its next phase of growth.

Drew shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "I am excited to work with the Fulcrum and Defining Wellness teams to enhance clinical programming and grow the reach of Defining Wellness to new and varied geographies."

Tom Greer, Partner at Fulcrum Equity Partners, also expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "We are excited to partner with Drew Rothermel and to join forces with Defining Wellness Centers, a pillar in Mississippi's addiction treatment community. Together, we will be able to amplify our impact on individuals battling addiction, providing them with the resources they need to reclaim their lives."

Fulcrum Equity Partners and Defining Wellness Centers are poised to rapidly expand access to addiction treatment, demonstrating their shared commitment to transforming lives and communities.

About Defining Wellness Centers

Defining Wellness Centers is a leading drug and alcohol addiction treatment facility based in Mississippi. Committed to evidence-based care and empowerment, the center provides clients with the tools and support needed to overcome substance use disorders and mental health issues. Learn more at https://definingwellness.com/.

About Fulcrum

Fulcrum Equity Partners is an Atlanta-based growth equity firm that gives entrepreneurs the capital and hands-on support they need to take their companies further, faster. Fulcrum invests in healthcare services and B2B tech executives searching for $5 million to $30 million of equity in minority and majority growth opportunities. Fulcrum's partners believe in building businesses the right way, meeting teams where they are, and helping them imagine a bigger and brighter future by building the right systems, processes, teams, and culture. All of that starts with the right experience, the right support, and the right relationship. Learn more at http://www.fulcrumep.com.

