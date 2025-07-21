Fulcrum Equity Partners Expands Leadership Team with Two Key Hires

Atlanta-based Fulcrum Equity Partners announces new CFO, Amy Geiger, and new Principal, Brent Dorfman.

ATLANTA, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fulcrum Equity Partners is pleased to announce two strategic additions to its leadership team: Amy Geiger, CPA, has joined as Chief Financial Officer, and Brent Dorfman has been named Principal. These appointments reflect Fulcrum's continued investment in building a high-performing platform to drive value across its B2B software and healthcare portfolio.

Amy Geiger brings more than two decades of experience leading financial transformation across public companies, private equity-backed businesses, and family offices. Most recently, she served as Managing Director and Head of Personal CFO Services at Pathstone, where she scaled a high-touch financial operations platform supporting the complex financial lives of ultra-high-net-worth clients. She has held senior finance roles at Novelis and WestRock, leading global reporting functions, acquisition integration, and enterprise system implementations. She holds a Master of Accountancy from the University of Tennessee and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from the University of Georgia.

At Fulcrum, Amy will oversee firmwide financial strategy, reporting, and operations, applying her track record of process optimization and disciplined execution to support both firm growth and portfolio impact.

"Fulcrum has an incredible track record of helping businesses unlock their next chapter of growth," said Geiger. "I'm energized by the opportunity to bring that same level of discipline and innovation to the firm's internal operations and to contribute to the success of our portfolio companies."

Brent Dorfman joins Fulcrum following his role as CEO of DriverReach, a Fulcrum portfolio company recently acquired by Tenstreet. During his tenure, Brent led the company through a period of growth and strategic transition. His prior experience spans operating logistics and e-commerce businesses at Complemar, ASOS, and Radial. Brent started his career as an attorney at Kilpatrick Townsend and holds a Bachelor of History and Economics from Vanderbilt and a Juris Doctor from Emory University School of Law.

As a Principal, Brent will focus on sourcing new investment opportunities and working with our management teams to scale and realize their full potential. Brent will be able to leverage his extensive operating background and founder empathy to deliver a hands-on partnership with our management teams.

"I've seen firsthand the value Fulcrum delivers as a growth partner," said Dorfman. "I'm thrilled to join the team and help other founders scale their businesses with the same level of support and strategic insight."

"These additions reflect the strength of our momentum and the caliber of leaders we continue to attract," said Jim Douglass, Partner at Fulcrum. "Amy and Brent both bring operational depth and growth experience that will help us scale our platform and deepen our value creation capabilities."

Partner Tom Greer added, "Brent and Amy are exceptional leaders who align with Fulcrum's mission and mindset. We're excited to welcome them to the team."

About Fulcrum Equity Partners

Fulcrum Equity Partners is an Atlanta-based growth equity firm that gives entrepreneurs the capital and hands-on support they need to take their companies further, faster. Fulcrum invests in B2B software and healthcare services businesses searching for $5 million to $35 million of equity in minority and majority growth opportunities. Fulcrum's partners believe in building businesses the right way, meeting teams where they are, and helping them imagine a bigger and brighter future by building the right systems, processes, teams, and culture. All of that starts with the right experience, the right support, and the right relationship. Learn more at http://www.fulcrumep.com.

Taylor Ellis, Fulcrum Equity Partners, 1 (770) 551-6300, [email protected], https://www.fulcrumep.com/

