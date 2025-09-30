Fulcrum Equity Partners Promotes Chad Hooker to Partner

Chad's promotion to Partner comes after a decade of working closely with Fulcrum's B2B software and healthcare portfolio companies, most notably Summit Spine & Joint Centers.

ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fulcrum Equity Partners is pleased to announce the promotion of Chad Hooker to Partner. Since joining the Firm in 2015, Chad has demonstrated exceptional leadership, operational depth, and an unwavering commitment to helping growth-stage companies scale.

Over the past decade, he has been instrumental in helping build several portfolio companies to successful exits, demonstrating his ability to identify and grow high-growth businesses. Chad is passionate about building companies, partnering with founders and management teams to strengthen strategy, operations, and culture for long-term success. He brings a unique blend of operating and investing experience, including his role as Vice President of Strategy and Development at Summit Spine and Joint Centers, a Fulcrum portfolio company. There, Chad helped lead a period of rapid expansion by building the financial and operational foundation that enabled Summit to grow into a leading MSO platform.

In his new role, Chad will continue to focus on identifying investment opportunities and working closely with portfolio companies to accelerate growth through strategic planning, operational improvements, and team development.

Reflecting on his promotion, Chad shared, "I'm passionate about working with founders and management teams to scale businesses in a thoughtful way. What makes Fulcrum special is our focus on healthcare and technology, two of the most dynamic sectors in the economy, and our willingness to get in the trenches with entrepreneurs to help them succeed. I look forward to this next chapter with an incredible team."

Founding Partner Tom Greer shares his excitement, stating, "We have been continually impressed by Chad since he first joined the Fulcrum team. His personable approach and operational rigor in working with our portfolio companies have a proven track record of success. We are proud to have his business acumen added to the Partner team and can't wait to see what his path forward holds."

Chad holds an M.S. in Finance from Vanderbilt University and a B.S. in Finance, summa cum laude, from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. He lives in Roswell, GA, with his wife and three daughters. Chad also takes an active role in the community, serving several non-profits, including Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta.

About Fulcrum

Fulcrum Equity Partners is an Atlanta-based growth equity firm that gives entrepreneurs the capital and hands-on support they need to take their companies further, faster. Fulcrum invests in B2B software and healthcare services businesses searching for $5 million to $35 million of equity in minority and majority growth opportunities. Fulcrum's partners believe in building businesses the right way, meeting teams where they are, and helping them imagine a bigger and brighter future by building the right systems, processes, teams, and culture. All of that starts with the right experience, the right support, and the right relationship. Learn more at http://www.fulcrumep.com.

Media Contact

Taylor Ellis, Fulcrum Equity Partners, 1 (770) 551-6300, [email protected], https://www.fulcrumep.com/

SOURCE Fulcrum Equity Partners