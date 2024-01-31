Fulcrum Equity Partners Promotes Four Team Members

Four Fulcrum Equity Partners team members have been promoted, taking on greater responsibility with a proven track record of results.

ATLANTA, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fulcrum Equity Partners, an Atlanta-based growth equity firm investing in B2B software and healthcare services, has recognized the dedication and accomplishments of four team members with promotions. These individuals have taken on greater responsibility and proven a track record of delivering results.

Peter Franconi has been promoted from Senior Vice President of Business Development to Principal. Peter joined the team six years ago and was the first individual focused exclusively on originating opportunities. During his tenure, he's built a group around him to further those efforts and strengthen the go-to-market approach for Fulcrum. "Peter has laid the foundation for our sourcing efforts, which is a key differentiator for a firm of our size. He has helped us identify many proprietary opportunities through the relationships built across the US, and has expanded our vision of what the business development team can accomplish" said Frank X. Dalton, a Fulcrum Partner.

Fulcrum promoted Patrick Rowland to Vice President. In addition to his responsibilities on the investment team, Patrick has been supporting one of Fulcrum's portfolio companies acting as the interim finance leader to strengthen their business further and allow the company to scale without needing to hire a new outside resource. "Operating DNA is core to Fulcrum's value proposition working alongside founders. We've seen Patrick grow significantly as a result of this opportunity and wanted to recognize his achievement," said Jim Douglass, a Fulcrum Partner.

Taylor Ellis has been promoted to Marketing Director. Her work creating high-impact touchpoints for CEOs throughout their fundraising process has elevated Fulcrum's messaging and surfaced the firm's unique attributes. Notably, over the past year, Taylor relaunched Fulcrum's website and branding to better align with new messaging. "We are impressed with how Taylor has continued to push the envelope in Fulcrum's branding and positioning in the market," said Jim Douglass. She has also taken the lead in building a community within our portfolio company departments which has proven incredibly valuable to provide a forum for shared experiences and learning opportunities for our company's management teams.

Aliraza Momin has been promoted to Senior Associate. Since joining the firm in 2022, Ali has assisted in evaluating several new platform investments and add-ons, including Olio, Canvs.ai, and FieldPulse. He has brought rigor to Fulcrum's diligence process and worked closely with the management teams of many of our portfolio companies. "We look forward to Ali's continued success and growth as he takes on this elevated role within our team," said Frank X. Dalton.

These four promotions signal Fulcrum's optimistic outlook on the rising leaders within the organization. The strength of the team and continued growth will ensure Fulcrum helps our portfolio companies go further, faster.

About Fulcrum

Fulcrum Equity Partners is an Atlanta-based growth equity firm that gives entrepreneurs the capital and hands-on support they need to take their companies further, faster. Fulcrum invests in healthcare services and B2B tech executives searching for $5 million to $30 million of equity in minority and majority growth opportunities. Fulcrum's partners believe in building businesses the right way, meeting teams where they are, and helping them imagine a bigger and brighter future by building the right systems, processes, teams, and culture. All of that starts with the right experience, the right support, and the right relationship. Learn more at http://www.fulcrumep.com.

