Fulcrum Equity Partners teams up with Physician Services Group to Accelerate Growth and New Market Expansion

Fulcrum announces its latest Fund V investment in Physician Services Group.

GREENVILLE, S.C., Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fulcrum Equity Partners, one of the Southeast's leading growth equity firms, announced today the completion of an investment round in Physician Services Group of South Carolina ("PSG" or "Physician Services Group"), a provider of transitional and geriatric care for patients residing in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities.

Founded in 2019, Physician Services Group is dedicated to managing the full continuum of a patient's primary care and specialty needs from hospital discharge throughout their entire length of stay. With a strong focus on quality, outcomes, and cost reduction, PSG operates a high-touch service model that has demonstrated a track record of improving quality metrics and reducing re-admissions and length of stay. The Company has achieved a 25% lower re-hospitalization rate in the first 30 days.

"PSG differentiates itself through its high-touch service model and unwavering focus on quality and outcomes," said Chad Hooker, Principal at Fulcrum Equity Partners. "We see multiple internal and external growth levers for PSG. Under Dr. Frank Newlands' and his team's leadership, the Company is well-positioned to capitalize on strong industry tailwinds and continue its impressive growth trajectory."

The investment will enable PSG to bolster its management team with business development and operational support. Dr. Frank Newlands, CEO and co-founder, brings over 23 years of healthcare experience in both clinical and administrative leadership roles. His previous positions include Chief Medical Officer at MEDHOST, EVP of Hospitalist Services and Chief Operating Officer of Novant Shared Services, and Chief Medical Officer at Vendormate (acquired by GHX).

"We are excited to partner with Fulcrum Equity Partners as we enter our next phase of growth," said Dr. Frank Newlands. "This investment allows us to expand our service offerings and strengthen our management team to better serve our patients and communities. Our commitment to quality and outcomes has always been at the forefront of our mission, and with Fulcrum's support, we will continue to deliver exceptional care."

About Fulcrum

Fulcrum Equity Partners is an Atlanta-based growth equity firm that gives entrepreneurs the capital and hands-on support they need to take their companies further, faster. Fulcrum invests in healthcare services and B2B tech executives searching for $5 million to $35 million of equity in minority and majority growth opportunities. Fulcrum's partners believe in building businesses the right way, meeting teams where they are, and helping them imagine a bigger and brighter future by building the right systems, processes, teams, and culture. All of that starts with the right experience, the right support, and the right relationship. Learn more at http://www.fulcrumep.com.

About Physician Services Group

Physicians Services Group founded in 2019 provides comprehensive medical and psychiatric care to the post-acute care settings and ALF communities through our local physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants. PSG shares a commitment to the South Carolina communities with the goal of delivering quality healthcare in the post-acute space. PSG forms strong facility partnerships designed to provide quality outcomes, while controlling cost, as the post-acute transitions to value-based care programs.

