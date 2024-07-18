Fulcrum Equity Partners Welcomes Junior Gaspard as New Principal

Junior Gaspard brings a wealth of experience to the team and will play an integral role in Fulcrum's portfolio and in sourcing and executing new investments.

ATLANTA, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fulcrum Equity Partners, a leading growth equity firm based in Atlanta, is thrilled to announce the addition of Junior Gaspard as a Principal. Junior brings a wealth of experience in technology, sales, and marketing, having built a distinguished career that spans several high-growth companies.

Junior began his professional career at Silverpop, an email marketing company where he was the first salesperson and played a pivotal role in scaling the company from $0 to $70M in revenue en route to its acquisition by IBM. He then brought his expertise to Scoutmob, a mobile advertising platform, and later served as Chief Revenue Officer and CEO at Experience, a consumer engagement app for fan experiences that was acquired by Cox Enterprises.

Before joining Fulcrum, Junior was an Entrepreneur in Residence and Head of Startup Growth at Tech Square Ventures. In those roles he leveraged his expertise to assist portfolio companies with go-to-market strategies and sourcing new startups for the Engage Program.

"We are delighted to welcome Junior to our team," said Frank Dalton, Co-Founder & Partner at Fulcrum Equity Partners. "Junior's extensive experience and proven track record in scaling companies makes him a perfect fit for our firm. We place a strong emphasis on surrounding ourselves and our companies with individuals of the highest caliber, and Junior's addition reinforces this commitment."

Junior expressed his enthusiasm about joining Fulcrum Equity Partners, saying, "I'm excited to be joining Fulcrum – they've built a strong reputation as high quality, value-added investors. The substantial operating experience of both the partners and the investor group makes Fulcrum the standout choice for many entrepreneurs. I look forward to contributing to the success of our portfolio companies and identifying new investment opportunities."

In his new role, Junior will assist in sourcing, evaluating, and executing growth investments while working closely with Fulcrum's existing portfolio companies driving growth. His background and insights will be invaluable as Fulcrum continues supporting high-growth companies across the B2B software and healthcare services industries.

About Fulcrum

Fulcrum Equity Partners is an Atlanta-based growth equity firm that gives entrepreneurs the capital and hands-on support they need to take their companies further, faster. Fulcrum invests in healthcare services and B2B tech executives searching for $5 million to $35 million of equity in minority and majority growth opportunities. Fulcrum's partners believe in building businesses the right way, meeting teams where they are, and helping them imagine a bigger and brighter future by building the right systems, processes, teams, and culture. All of that starts with the right experience, the right support, and the right relationship. Learn more at http://www.fulcrumep.com.

