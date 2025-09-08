Fulcrum Equity Partners Welcomes Scott Mitchell as Venture Partner

Scott Mitchell brings a wealth of B2B software experience to the firm and will provide strategic guidance to the Fulcrum portfolio.

ATLANTA, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fulcrum Equity Partners is pleased to announce the addition of Scott Mitchell as Venture Partner. Mitchell brings more than two decades of experience scaling high-growth B2B software companies, with deep expertise in product strategy, engineering leadership, and SaaS architecture.

Scott's career spans pivotal leadership roles at some of Atlanta's most successful technology companies. At Silverpop, he served as Principal Architect before leading integration efforts following IBM's acquisition, where Silverpop became the foundation of IBM's Marketing Cloud. As CTO of Salesloft, Scott helped grow the company from $8 million ARR to a multi-billion-dollar acquisition by Vista Equity Partners, building an engineering organization of more than 150 team members across three continents and spearheading platform innovation, including the adoption of microservices, Kubernetes, and advanced AI initiatives.

Beyond his operational leadership, Scott has been a dedicated contributor to Atlanta's entrepreneurial ecosystem, advising early-stage companies at Atlanta Tech Village and coaching founders through Georgia Tech's CREATE-X program.

"We are thrilled to welcome Scott to Fulcrum," said Jim Douglass, Partner at Fulcrum Equity Partners. "His track record of building and scaling category-leading software companies is extraordinary. In addition, his perspective will be invaluable as we continue to support our portfolio companies in building durable, scalable businesses."

Scott echoed the sentiment: "I've been fortunate to work alongside world-class teams at every stage of growth—from startup through global scale. Fulcrum's hands-on approach and commitment to helping entrepreneurs reach the next level aligns perfectly with how I want to contribute to the ecosystem. I'm excited to work with founders and leadership teams across the Fulcrum portfolio to accelerate their growth journeys."

As Venture Partner, Scott will provide strategic guidance to Fulcrum's software portfolio, with a focus on product development, technical scalability, and organizational growth.

Fulcrum Equity Partners is an Atlanta-based growth equity firm that gives entrepreneurs the capital and hands-on support they need to take their companies further, faster. Fulcrum invests in B2B software and healthcare services businesses searching for $5 million to $35 million of equity in minority and majority growth opportunities.

