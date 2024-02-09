Fulcrum Health assumes operations of Health Services Management's (HSM's) physical medicine network services

We are excited to contribute to the growth of our newly contracted providers with fast, efficient, accurate claims processing and credentialing, and the broad support that has made Fulcrum a leader in physical medicine management. Post this

"Our proven expertise and innovation in creating and managing high-quality physical medicine networks for over 40 years, demonstrates that we understand health plans and providers, and that we are committed to their success with this agreement," said Patricia Dennis, CHIE, CEO of Fulcrum Health. "We are excited to contribute to the growth of our newly contracted providers with fast, efficient, accurate claims processing and credentialing, and the broad support that has made Fulcrum a leader in physical medicine management."

With Fulcrum Health's singular focus on leveraging physical medicine, the nonprofit is poised to deliver dedicated customer service and support for physical medicine practitioners through resources and educational opportunities. As an industry leader in supporting integrative physical medicine, this tradition of network innovation and quality is found with all of Fulcrum's networks: ChiroCare, credentialed chiropractors; AcuNet, credentialed licensed acupuncturists; along with a massage therapist network, TruTouch; and expansion into the speech, occupational, and physical therapy network named TheraFlex.

###

About Fulcrum Health

Fulcrum Health, Inc. is a non-profit, NCQA accredited, physical medicine benefit management organization delivering quality care through its credentialed providers for 40 years. Its product offerings include chiropractic, acupuncture, massage therapy, and pain management services. Serving 2.5 million members in the Midwest, Fulcrum continues to offer innovative and inspiring ways to leverage physical medicine that help lower health care costs, achieve better outcomes, and increase patient satisfaction. Fulcrum Health is a multiple year recipient of the Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award for outstanding performance in patient satisfaction. For more information, visit fulcrumhealthinc.org. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Barbara Tabor, Fulcrum Health, 651-230-9192, [email protected], https://www.fulcrumhealthinc.org/

SOURCE Fulcrum Health