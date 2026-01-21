Fulcrum Hospitality LLC Announces Senior Executive Promotions

"Our continued growth and investment success can be directly attributed to the leadership of these exceptional executives." -- Cheryl Boyer, Chief Operating Officer Post this

"We are incredibly fortunate to have the platform growth and client partnerships to allow us to recognize our talented leaders in these well-deserved promotions," remarked Steven Angel, Fulcrum's Principal and Founder. "Messrs. Korr, Erlingis, Levins, Reiss and Torres each have their own demonstrable track record of excellence in both third-party asset management and through their respective critical roles in Fulcrum's acquisition of over fifty hotels during their tenures. I could not be more thrilled to count each of them among the ranks of our most senior leadership."

Cheryl Boyer, Chief Operating Officer of Fulcrum noted, "As our industry continues to face unprecedented operating challenges, these leaders are consistently noted by our partners, clients and property managers for their thoughtful collaboration, rigorous analysis and value-enhancing creativity across our portfolio of 120 hotels. Our continued growth and investment success can be directly attributed to the leadership of these exceptional executives."

Fulcrum Hospitality is a boutique operating partner, asset manager, and transaction advisor in the lodging and gaming space. Founded in 2011 by former Goldman Sachs Managing Director Steven Angel, the firm has principal investments in hospitality assets, maintains acquisitions relationships with major investment banks and institutional private equity firms, and its 40 professionals asset manage over $7 billion dollar of real estate comprising over 120 hotels globally.

Media Contact

Steven Angel, Fulcrum Hospitality LLC, 1 6466572950, [email protected], www.fulcrumhospitality.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Fulcrum Hospitality LLC