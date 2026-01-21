Fulcrum Hospitality LLC Announces Senior Executive Promotions

As Fulcrum celebrates its 15th anniversary, Jonathan Korr is promoted to Managing Director along with significant further expansion of the firm's senior leadership team.
JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This morning, Fulcrum Hospitality LLC ("Fulcrum") announced several senior leader promotions, signifying the continued expansion of its industry-leading asset management and operating partner platform as it enters its 15th year in the lodging and gaming sectors.
Led by the promotion of Jonathan Korr to Managing Director, four long-term Fulcrum leaders were similarly recognized with promotions to Executive Vice President: Michael Erlingis, Richard Levins, Michael Reiss and Michael Torres. These senior executives, who average nearly a decade of service each with the company, excel at the core collaborative and analytical competencies that are so highly valued by Fulcrum's institutional clients.
"We are incredibly fortunate to have the platform growth and client partnerships to allow us to recognize our talented leaders in these well-deserved promotions," remarked Steven Angel, Fulcrum's Principal and Founder. "Messrs. Korr, Erlingis, Levins, Reiss and Torres each have their own demonstrable track record of excellence in both third-party asset management and through their respective critical roles in Fulcrum's acquisition of over fifty hotels during their tenures. I could not be more thrilled to count each of them among the ranks of our most senior leadership."
Cheryl Boyer, Chief Operating Officer of Fulcrum noted, "As our industry continues to face unprecedented operating challenges, these leaders are consistently noted by our partners, clients and property managers for their thoughtful collaboration, rigorous analysis and value-enhancing creativity across our portfolio of 120 hotels. Our continued growth and investment success can be directly attributed to the leadership of these exceptional executives."
Fulcrum Hospitality is a boutique operating partner, asset manager, and transaction advisor in the lodging and gaming space. Founded in 2011 by former Goldman Sachs Managing Director Steven Angel, the firm has principal investments in hospitality assets, maintains acquisitions relationships with major investment banks and institutional private equity firms, and its 40 professionals asset manage over $7 billion dollar of real estate comprising over 120 hotels globally.
