Fulcrum Names Anand Rau Chief Technology Officer to Expand Innovation and Strengthen Customer Delivery

"Anand joins Fulcrum at a pivotal time—our customers are navigating increasing complexity, rising uptime expectations, and the transformational potential of AI, all at a time of exponential growth in the data center market," said Mike Parks, CEO of Fulcrum. "His leadership will help us scale MCIM with greater precision, accelerate our pace of innovation, and continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible for our customers and the industries we serve."

"I joined Fulcrum because the company is already delivering meaningful outcomes for data centers worldwide," said Rau. "With such a strong foundation in place, my focus is on accelerating what comes next—helping customers unlock more value from the system they rely on every day."

This move supports Fulcrum's continued investment in delivering operational intelligence to global data centers, financial services, and other critical facility operators. Following the recent announcement of Intelligent Bulletins—a breakthrough feature that will bring real-time operational alerts and recommendations directly to front-line teams—Fulcrum is focused on building even more high-impact innovations that reduce downtime, boost productivity, and improve the bottom line for its customers.

Trusted by the world's largest colocation and banking data centers, Fulcrum Collaborations is redefining how mission-critical facilities operate. Our software platform, MCIM, empowers data centers and other critical infrastructure providers to standardize operations, ensure compliance, and unlock actionable insights across their portfolios. By unifying disparate tools and reporting into a single, integrated solution, MCIM gives operators the intelligence they need to reduce risk, ensure uptime, and improve ROI.

