Fulcrum Unveils Intelligent Bulletins: A Breakthrough in Proactive Risk Management for Data Center Operators

In complex digital infrastructure environments, even a single missed maintenance bulletin can lead to equipment failure, SLA violations, or unplanned downtime. Intelligent Bulletins solves four longstanding pain points for operators:

Missed manufacturer notices that surface after a failure occurs.

Fragmented sourcing of bulletins through informal networks and siloed systems.

Lack of precision in identifying which equipment in a portfolio is affected.

No structured workflow to ensure timely follow-up, task completion, and risk mitigation.

"The industry has grown tired of disconnected tools and buried insights," said Michael Dongieux, Founder and CTO of Fulcrum and head of MCIM Labs. "Intelligent Bulletins is different. It doesn't just collect data—it knows when, where, and who needs to act, and it makes that happen. That's the real power of operational intelligence."

Intelligent Bulletins pairs MCIM's industry-leading benchmarking engine with manufacturer data and crowdsourced user input. The result is targeted, role-specific notifications that reduce downtime, prevent SLA violations, and enhance overall asset performance. Integrated directly into the MCIM platform, the new capability offers:

Proactive maintenance alerts tailored to specific asset models.

Centralized remediation tracking across teams and locations

Reliability benchmarking to inform smarter operational decisions

MCIM Labs, Fulcrum's internal innovation hub, continues to lead the way in operational software for digital infrastructure. From intelligent failure mode tracking to reliability dashboards and now asset-specific alerts, the team is redefining how critical infrastructure is monitored and maintained in data centers.

Intelligent Bulletins will be generally available in Q4 2025.

About Fulcrum Collaborations

Fulcrum Collaborations is the software backbone of the modern data center. Purpose-built for digital infrastructure, Fulcrum's MCIM platform replaces fragmented CMMS, EAM, and other tools with a unified system engineered for operational excellence at scale. MCIM gives operators the real-time visibility, intelligence, and control they need to meet uptime SLAs, satisfy compliance mandates, and outperform escalating customer expectations.

Trusted by 75% of the world's top data center operators and 80% of leading global financial services firms, Fulcrum is the partner of choice for teams who refuse to settle for reactive operations, hidden risks, and system sprawl. From colocation giants to hyperscalers, MCIM is how the world's most demanding infrastructure runs.

