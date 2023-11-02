Full Agenda: 3rd Palm Beach CorpGov Forum Featuring PE Edge with NYSE, Goodmans, Goldman Sachs Nov. 8

The complete agenda for the 3rd Palm Beach CorpGov Forum on Nov. 8 has been released, featuring the launch of PE Edge, in partnership with NYSE, Goodmans and Goldman Sachs.
PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The third annual Palm Beach CorpGov Forum will held on Wednesday, Nov. 8, for a full day event at the Palm Beach Lake Pavilion, located waterfront with sweeping views of Palm Beach Island. The Forum will feature panels, firesides and a performance by a Palm Beach Symphony ensemble, followed by a reception at Cucina Palm Beach. The audience will be comprised of 200 attendees including public and private corporations, private equity and VC funds, institutions, family offices, attorneys, investment bankers, other key advisors and select media. The audience includes local financial professionals both from the Wall Street South region and others from countries as far away as Kenya.
We are also pleased to announce the launch of PE Edge, with three panels of private equity practitioners and advisors during the event, including Goldman Sachs as our cornerstone partner.
PE Edge will host The Palm Beach Private Equity Forum, a dedicated event, in early 2024.
"We are excited to expand our event to encompass private equity, which is a natural progression," said John Jannarone, Founder and CEO, Capital Markets Media LLC, parent of CorpGov, IPO Edge and PE Edge. "We are pleased to host fund managers, attorneys and bankers, along with leaders of prominent private equity-backed companies speaking to our audience."
PLEASE READ THE COMPLETE AGENDA HERE
CLICK HERE TO REQUEST AN INVITATION
For sponsorship or media enquiries, email [email protected]
Media Contact
John Jannarone, Capital Markets Media LLC, 1 9179751624, [email protected]
SOURCE Palm Beach CorpGov Forum
Share this article