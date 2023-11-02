Full Agenda: 3rd Palm Beach CorpGov Forum Featuring PE Edge with NYSE, Goodmans, Goldman Sachs Nov. 8

The complete agenda for the 3rd Palm Beach CorpGov Forum on Nov. 8 has been released, featuring the launch of PE Edge, in partnership with NYSE, Goodmans and Goldman Sachs.

PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The third annual Palm Beach CorpGov Forum will held on Wednesday, Nov. 8, for a full day event at the Palm Beach Lake Pavilion, located waterfront with sweeping views of Palm Beach Island. The Forum will feature panels, firesides and a performance by a Palm Beach Symphony ensemble, followed by a reception at Cucina Palm Beach. The audience will be comprised of 200 attendees including public and private corporations, private equity and VC funds, institutions, family offices, attorneys, investment bankers, other key advisors and select media. The audience includes local financial professionals both from the Wall Street South region and others from countries as far away as Kenya.