Full Contact K9 Launches an Exclusive Blog Series on Protection Dogs - First Installment Now Live

This blog series is a way for us to connect with dog lovers everywhere, offering them the expertise we've gathered over the years in a format that's accessible and engaging! Post this

The inaugural post focuses on the best breeds for protection roles, drawing on Full Contact K9's extensive experience in training and handling these remarkable animals. Featuring in-depth insights into breeds like the German Shepherd, Belgian Malinois, and Dutch Shepherd, the blog provides valuable information for those considering adding a protection dog to their home.

Evan Dunbar, President of Full Contact K9, expressed excitement about the new series, stating, "We've always been passionate about sharing our knowledge and experiences with the community. This blog series is a way for us to connect with dog lovers everywhere, offering them the expertise we've gathered over the years in a format that's accessible and engaging."

Full Contact K9 has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the field of dog training and protection services. With a team of experienced trainers and a holistic approach that combines positive reinforcement with classical training methods, Full Contact K9 is committed to producing well-rounded, reliable protection dogs suited for a variety of needs, from family companions to professional security.

The "Top Protection Dog Breed s" blog post is now live and can be viewed at http://www.fullcontactk9.com. Readers are encouraged to check back regularly for new entries in the series.

About Full Contact K9:

Full Contact K9 is an Atlanta-based company specializing in high-quality obedience training, puppy development, and the provision of trained protection dogs. With a focus on modern, effective training methods and the overall well-being of the dogs, Full Contact K9 is dedicated to enhancing the bond between dogs and their owners by ensuring the former are healthy, happy, and well-behaved.

For further information, please contact: Evan Dunbar, President Full Contact K9 Email: [email protected].

Media Contact

Evan Dunbar, Full Contact K9, (678) 235-5959, info@fullcontactk9.com, https://www.fullcontactk9.com/

SOURCE Full Contact K9