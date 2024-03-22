Full Contact K9 Unveils New Executive Protection Dogs for Summer 2024

Full Contact K9 is thrilled to announce the forthcoming availability of their latest lineup of executive protection dogs for the summer of 2024, designed to offer unparalleled security for clients and their families.

ATLANTA, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With a decade-long legacy of excellence, Full Contact K9 has established itself as a premier provider of fully-trained protection dogs. These highly skilled canines are not only devoted companions but also formidable protectors.

Each protection dog undergoes rigorous training under the guidance of seasoned handlers with extensive experience in both canine behavior and security protocols. From obedience training to advanced protection techniques, every aspect is meticulously crafted to ensure optimal performance.

Specializing in German Shepherds from European bloodlines, Full Contact K9's European Working Dog Training Academy is dedicated to raising and training protection dogs tailored to the unique needs of individuals and families.

For those in search of effective security solutions, Full Contact K9 offers a proven and reliable deterrent against potential threats. With an unwavering commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, they continue to set the standard for canine security services.

Whether at home or on the move, Full Contact K9's fully trained protection dogs provide peace of mind like no other. To learn more about how these exceptional companions can enhance your security, visit their website at https://www.fullcontactk9.com/.

About Full Contact K9:

Full Contact K9 is a leading provider of highly-trained protection dogs serving the Metro Atlanta area. Committed to delivering loyal and dependable security solutions, their team is dedicated to keeping clients and their loved ones safe. For more information, contact Full Contact K9 today and discover how you can elevate your personal security. Visit their site at https://www.fullcontactk9.com/.

Media Contact

Evan Dunbar, Full Contact K9, 678.235.5959, [email protected], https://www.fullcontactk9.com/

SOURCE Full Contact K9