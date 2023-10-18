Full Frame Insurance Expands Coverage to Include New York

"We're thrilled that photographers and videographers in New York can now benefit from our excellent rates, seamless purchasing process, and online management, allowing them to focus on their creative work." Tweet this

With this expansion, FFI's general liability coverage is accessible in all 50 states, offering a general aggregate limit of $2,000,000. This ensures that photographers and videographers have the necessary protection against liability claims.

In addition to general liability coverage, Full Frame Insurance offers optional camera equipment insurance (Inland Marine), which protects your most valuable assets.

"We are dedicated to serving the photography and videography community with top-notch insurance solutions," said Siosiua Militoni, product manager for Full Frame Insurance. "We're thrilled that photographers and videographers in New York can now benefit from our excellent rates, seamless purchasing process, and online management, allowing them to focus on their creative work."

Full Frame Insurance has earned the trust of over 11,000 professionals in the industry. Its reputation is built on reliable service, prompt claim handling, and a commitment to providing tailored insurance solutions for photographers and videographers.

To learn more about Full Frame Insurance and coverage details, visit https://www.fullframeinsurance.com/.

About Full Frame Insurance:

Full Frame Insurance (FFI) is a national insurance agency managed by Insurance Canopy, specializing in insurance solutions for photographers and videographers across the United States. With nationwide coverage, online account management, and a quick quote-and-buy process, FFI offers photographers and videographers the convenience and peace of mind they deserve. Trusted by over 11,000 professionals, Full Frame Insurance provides quality insurance tailored to the unique needs of the industry.

