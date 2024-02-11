Full Podium Sweep for Team Monster Energy with Monster Army's Brady Baker Taking First Place, Daniel Sandoval Taking Second Place, and Ryan Williams in Third

Monster Energy congratulates Monster Army rider Brady Baker on winning the BMX Dirt competition at the 2024 Monster Energy BMX Triple Challenge in Glendale, Arizona.

GLENDALE, Ariz., Feb. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stop Two is officially in the books! Monster Energy congratulates Monster Army rider Brady Baker on winning the BMX Dirt competition at the 2024 Monster Energy BMX Triple Challenge in Glendale, Arizona. In the second stop of the 2024 season, the 21-year-old from Toms River, New Jersey, rose all the way to the top on the dirt course outside State Farm Stadium.

Monster Energy swept the entire podium with 29-year-old Daniel Sandoval from Corona, California, taking second place and 29-year-old Ryan Williams from Sunshine Coast, Australia, in third. When the action moved into the spectacular Best Trick, Sandoval also claimed the top spot as the exclamation point to an epic weekend.

Presented by Monster Energy as the official title sponsor, the annual BMX Triple Challenge is respected as the most progressive contest series on the BMX dirt circuit. Now in its eighth year, the open-invite event pitches the sport's most established athletes against up-and-comers looking to make a name for themselves. Traditionally, the three-part BMX dirt competition takes place during select Monster Energy Supercross events.

From February 9-10, Stop Two in Glendale hosted 45 of the best dirt jumpers from around the world. The international roster included riders from Australia, Japan, France, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Canada.

On the burly dirt course outside State Farm Stadium, Friday's qualifier narrowed down the field. When the dust settled, Monster Energy's Sandoval made the cut into the final in first place, followed by Mike Varga in second, Williams in third, Peraza in fourth, and Baker in fifth place.

The stakes were high for Team Monster Energy. In January, the season opener in Anaheim, California, concluded with a full podium sweep, as Varga took first, Baker second, and Williams third place. Could the team riders sweep the entire podium once more?

Turns out they could! In the final event, 21-year-old Monster Army rider Brady Baker from Toms River, New Jersey, was firing on all cylinders. Putting together a double tailwhip 360, bar spin to tailwhip 360, and Cash Roll tailwhip earned the young gun the trophy in Glendale.

Baker faced heavy competition from the top qualifier, 29-year-old Daniel Sandoval from Corona, California. Fully locked 'in the zone' all weekend, Sandoval put down an incredible display of technical combos for a well-deserved second-place finish. Plus, he saved another banger: In the spectacular Best Trick session, he had the last word by dropping a mind-boggling 360 double whip-to-whip for first place.

Rounding out the team's podium sweep, 29-year-old Ryan Williams from Sunshine Coast, Australia, took third place with a face-melting run: Kiss-of-death front flip, no-hander front flip, and bri flip on the final hit stoked the crowd in Glendale and earned R-Willy crucial season points before the last stop.

Next on the roster, don't miss the final showdown! Tune in for the third and final stop of the 2024 BMX Triple Challenge that will decide the overall season winners in Arlington, Texas, on February 23-24.

For more on Brady Baker, Daniel Sandoval, Ryan Williams, and the Monster Energy BMX team, visit http://www.monsterenergy.com. Follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok for exclusive updates as the BMX season continues.

