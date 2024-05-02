Full Sail Partners Announces its Two Deltek Pros, Wendy Gustafson and Dale Busbey

Wendy Gustafson, General Manager, and Dale Busbey, Principal Outsourced Accountant, have been authorized as Deltek Pros.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As an Authorized Member Firm, Full Sail Partners is thrilled to announce it now has two Deltek Pros in-house. Wendy Gustafson, General Manager, and Dale Busbey, Principal Outsourced Accountant, have met the requirements to serve as Deltek Pros within this unique Deltek program. The goal of the program is to help clients find experts in their specific fields with knowledge of their Deltek solutions.

Using Deltek Pros allows firms to focus on their mission-critical work. Deltek Pros already come with the product and industry expertise necessary to meet a firm's project accounting and financial operation needs. Furthermore, serving only on a part-time contracted basis, a firm's overhead costs will not be impacted as much as needing a full-time employee to do the work.

In their services as Deltek Pros, Wendy and Dale support Deltek Vantagepoint clients. As Deltek Pro Bookkeepers, they can both assist with recording and processing financial transactions including payroll, journal entry, accounts payable (AP), accounts receivable (AR), and time sheet and expense processing as well as month-end reporting. Moreover, as a Deltek Pro Project Accountant, Wendy specializes in project set-up, planning, resource management, and project analysis including invoice generation, time and expense processing, and AR.

All Deltek Pros are employees of firms that are part of the Deltek partner ecosystem and are heavily vetted before they are approved to provide services. Individual Pros are available to provide services to both potential and current clients. For more details on Wendy and Dale, check out the Deltek Pros Directory.

Connecting thousands of project-based firms, Full Sail Partners identifies critical resources to create fast, efficient, and cohesive companies. As a Deltek Premier Partner and creator of the Blackbox Connector, our team helps professional services firms fully integrate their business processes by connecting their front end and backend systems. We provide technology consulting, business solutions and application hosting for both Vision and Vantagepoint. Full Sail Partners has received the Deltek Partner of the Year and the Marketing Excellence Award multiple times throughout our firm's history. Keep Your Business on Course.

