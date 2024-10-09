Full Sail Partners Boosts Expertise with New Deltek Vantagepoint Accounting Certifications

Full Sail Partners' Consultants, Scott Gailhouse, Terri Agnew, Cynthia Fuoco, and Jenny Labranche have all obtained their Vantagepoint Accounting Certifications
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Full Sail Partners, a Deltek Premier Partner, is excited to announce that several crew members have received their Deltek Vantagepoint Accounting Certifications. Scott Gailhouse, Principal Consultant and Consulting Team Manager, Terri Agnew, CPA and Principal Consultant, Cynthia Fuoco, Senior Consultant, and Jenny Labranche, Senior Consultant, have all passed the Vantagepoint Accounting Certification knowledge-based exam. They can proudly display their certification badges after their successful completion.
The Deltek Professional Vantagepoint Accounting Certification Exam confirms the acquisition of skills within the Deltek Vantagepoint product suite. Passing the exam is required to receive this professional certification, and achieving this certification demonstrates expertise within this area of the Deltek Vantagepoint system. Now, with this accounting certification, Scott, Terri, Cynthia, and Jenny offer clients even more insight regarding accounting within Vantagepoint.
"Well done, Terri, Cynthia, and Jenny for also achieving this Vantagepoint Accounting Certification exam," noted Scott Gailhouse. "We are always looking for ways to enhance our consulting practice and pass that expertise along to our clients."
The Deltek University Product Certification Exam Program, an industry-standard in excellence, sets those certified apart from their non-certified peers. In the sphere of project-based business, these certification exams allow users such as Full Sail Partners' Consultants to verify mastery of Deltek products enhancing their professional credibility. Learning and development opportunities are readily available with a variety of certifications offered. Moreover, with the further education of Full Sail Partners' crew members using this program, our clients benefit greatly.
