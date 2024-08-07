Full Sail Partners' Commitment to Expertise: Socha and Witsken Attain Vantagepoint CRM Certifications

"This professional certification not only deepens their CRM knowledge, but also underscores their commitment to providing clients with the highest level of consulting expertise," explained Sarah Gonnella, Partner, VP of Marketing and Sales. Post this

"Obtaining the Deltek Vantagepoint CRM certification only further defines my commitment to continue mastering my knowledge of the ins and outs of the database and provides proof to our clients that they are in good hands," stated Stephany Socha. "I'm excited to pass this knowledge along to our clients, which will undoubtedly improve their processes."

"Studying for the Vantagepoint CRM certification involved weeks of preparation, showcasing my commitment to excelling as a CRM Consultant," noted Wesley Witsken. "In pursuing this achievement, I gained valuable insight to maximize the value of Vantagepoint for project-based firms, but also to understand its core logic and how it can integrate with other marketing solutions through the Blackbox Connector."

As an industry standard in excellence, the Deltek University Product Certification Exam Program sets those certified apart from their non-certified peers. In the competitive world of project-based business, these exams enable users such as Full Sail Partners' Consultants to validate mastery of Deltek products enhancing their professional credibility. With a variety of certifications offered, learning and development opportunities are readily available, and Full Sail Partners' clients benefit greatly from the further education of our crew members using this program.

"I applaud Stephany and Wesley for their achievement in obtaining their Deltek Vantagepoint CRM certification. This milestone certainly strengthens their ability to deliver exceptional services in their roles. This professional certification not only deepens their CRM knowledge, but also underscores their commitment to providing clients with the highest level of consulting expertise," explained Sarah Gonnella, Partner, VP of Marketing and Sales.

Connecting thousands of project-based firms, Full Sail Partners identifies critical resources to create fast, efficient, and cohesive companies. As a Deltek Premier Partner and creator of the Blackbox Connector, our team helps professional services firms fully integrate their business processes by connecting their front end and backend systems. We provide technology consulting, business solutions and application hosting for both Vision and Vantagepoint. Full Sail Partners has received the Deltek Partner of the Year and the Marketing Excellence Award multiple times throughout our firm's history. Keep Your Business on Course. http://www.fullsailpartners.com

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. https://www.deltek.com/en

Media Contact

Jennifer Renfroe, Full Sail Partners, 888.552.5535 x126, [email protected], https://www.fullsailpartners.com/

Facebook Twitter

SOURCE Full Sail Partners