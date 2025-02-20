Full Sail Partners' Consulting Team Bolstered by Addition of Cindy Cates as Principal Consultant

"Between her years of experience in the industry and in depth understanding of Deltek Vision and Vantagepoint, she has exactly what it takes to seamlessly transition to a Principal Consultant role." Post this

A CPA with over twenty years' experience working within the Architectural & Engineering (A&E) and professional services industries, Cindy joins the firm with a plethora of knowledge. Using her many years of accounting, finance and Deltek ERP experience, Cindy will be able to provide our clients with practical solutions for processing issues and best practices. Moreover, just prior to joining Full Sail Partners, Cindy played a key role transitioning an engineering firm from Deltek Vision to Vantagepoint. Having this first-hand perspective gives Cindy a unique understanding of client needs.

"We are thrilled to welcome Cindy to our consulting practice. She has extensive knowledge of the A&E industry as well as Deltek Vision and Vantagepoint which only strengthens our consulting team even more," stated Scott Gailhouse, Consulting Team Manager.

Connecting thousands of project-based firms, Full Sail Partners identifies critical resources to create fast, efficient, and cohesive companies. As a Deltek Premier Partner and creator of the Blackbox Connector, our team helps professional services firms fully integrate their business processes by connecting their front end and backend systems. We provide technology consulting, business solutions and application hosting for both Vision and Vantagepoint. Full Sail Partners has received the Deltek Partner of the Year and the Marketing Excellence Award multiple times throughout our firm's history. Keep Your Business on Course.

