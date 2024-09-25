Full Sail Partners' Consulting Team Services Strengthened with Return of Matt McCauley as Principal Consultant

"His comprehensive background in both Deltek Vision and Vantagepoint, plus experience in leading a transition from Vision to Vantagepoint offers even more depth and expertise to our collaborative consulting team." Post this

Having more than 25 years of experience with Deltek ERP both as a consultant and as a user, Matt offers a unique perspective that will significantly benefit clients. With this exceptional background, he can relate to clients, understanding and perhaps even anticipating their needs. Moreover, as an expert with resource planning, multi-company and multi-currency, he is immediately available to address more complex client needs regarding their Vantagepoint systems.

"We are thrilled to have Matt rejoin the Full Sail Partners' Consulting team," said Scott Gailhouse, Consulting Team Manager. "His comprehensive background in both Deltek Vision and Vantagepoint, plus experience in leading a transition from Vision to Vantagepoint offers even more depth and expertise to our collaborative consulting team."

Connecting thousands of project-based firms, Full Sail Partners identifies critical resources to create fast, efficient, and cohesive companies. As a Deltek Premier Partner and creator of the Blackbox Connector, our team helps professional services firms fully integrate their business processes by connecting their front end and backend systems. We provide technology consulting, business solutions and application hosting for both Vision and Vantagepoint. Full Sail Partners has received the Deltek Partner of the Year and the Marketing Excellence Award multiple times throughout our firm's history. Keep Your Business on Course.

