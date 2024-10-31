Full Sail Partners' Continued Dedication to Expertise with Roussel Achieving Deltek Vantagepoint CRM Certification

"Amanda's achievement in earning her Deltek Vantagepoint CRM certification further enhances her reputation as a rockstar senior consultant." Post this

The Deltek Professional Vantagepoint CRM Certification Exam confirms the acquisition of skills within the CRM Module of the Vantagepoint product suite. Successful completion of the exam is required to receive a professional certification. Achieving CRM certification demonstrates expertise in performing CRM processes and functions within the Deltek Vantagepoint system. With Amanda's certification, the Full Sail Partners' CRM consulting crew's capabilities are further bolstered continuing to set a standard of excellence.

"Amanda's achievement in earning her Deltek Vantagepoint CRM certification further enhances her reputation as a rockstar senior consultant. This pursuit not only reflects her commitment to empowering clients through effective change management, but also ensures they derive maximum value from our CRM consulting services," stated Sarah Gonnella, Partner, VP of Marketing and Sales.

In the competitive industry of project-based business, these Deltek certification exams enable users such as Full Sail Partners' consultants to verify mastery of Deltek products attesting to their professional credibility. Moreover, the Deltek University Product Certification Exam Program sets those certified apart from their non-certified peers. Learning and development opportunities are readily available with a variety of certifications offered. Using this program, Full Sail Partners' consultants are consistently able to further their education, which only enhances their value to clients.

