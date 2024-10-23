Full Sail Partners Drives Continuous Improvement with Promotion of Rana Blair to Key Leadership Role

"My mission is to create an environment where our consultants feel empowered, supported, and excited about their work, which will translate into improved outcomes and stronger relationships with our clients." Post this

In her new role, Rana will spearhead efforts to improve both the consultant and client experience, recognizing that the two are deeply intertwined. With her extensive experience in Finance and Resource Planning within Deltek ERP, she is well-equipped to train new consultants not just in technical services but also in creating a positive and enjoyable working environment. By making the consulting process more engaging and fulfilling for consultants, Full Sail Partners ensures a better outcome for clients, as happy and motivated consultants deliver superior results.

"Consultant satisfaction is key to client success. By investing in the growth and enjoyment of our team, we enhance the entire consulting experience," Rana noted. "My mission is to create an environment where our consultants feel empowered, supported, and excited about their work, which will translate into improved outcomes and stronger relationships with our clients."

Working alongside Consulting Team Manager Scott Gailhouse, Rana will lead initiatives aimed at improving the overall consultant experience, from onboarding to continuous professional development. Her approach will emphasize collaboration, efficiency, and continuous improvement, ensuring consultants not only grow their skills but also find greater enjoyment in their roles.

"Rana has an infectious energy that we want to infuse into our entire consulting team," said Scott Gailhouse. "By focusing on both one-on-one coaching and group workshops, she will empower our consultants to help clients achieve their goals, overcome challenges, and drive their businesses forward—all while enjoying the journey."

This new role reinforces Full Sail Partners' commitment to the holistic success of both its consultants and its clients, ensuring the firm remains a leader in providing high-quality, collaborative consulting services.

