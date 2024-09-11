Full Sail Partners' Nia Collins and Erin Haver Join the Ranks as Deltek Pros®

Staff Accountants, Nia Collins and Erin Haver, are now authorized as Deltek Pros®

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Full Sail Partners is happy to announce it has added two more Deltek Pros® in-house. Nia Collins and Erin Haver, both Staff Accountants, have met the requirements to be part of this selective program of experts on Deltek Solutions. All Deltek Pros® are employees of firms that are part of the Deltek partner ecosystem, and Full Sail Partners is an Authorized Member Firm.

The Deltek Pros® program is designed to direct clients towards professionals in their specific fields with exceptional knowledge of their Deltek Solutions. Nia and Erin are available to provide services for Deltek Vantagepoint clients. As Deltek Pro® Bookkeepers, both can help with processing and recording financial transactions including payroll, accounts payable (AP), accounts receivable (AR), journal entry and timesheet and expense processing in addition to month-end reporting. Furthermore, as Deltek Pro® Project Accountants, they both specialize in project set-up, planning, resource management, and project analysis including invoice generation, time and expense processing, and AR.

As with the other Full Sail Partners' Deltek Pros®, Nia and Erin can offer services to both potential and current clients. They come with expertise in Deltek Vantagepoint to help clients with their financial needs operating on only a part-time contracted basis. Using them contractually offers firms the opportunity to save on overhead costs. To learn more about Nia and Erin, as well as the other Full Sail Partners' Deltek Pros®, you can visit the Deltek Pros® Directory.

Connecting thousands of project-based firms, Full Sail Partners identifies critical resources to create fast, efficient, and cohesive companies. As a Deltek Premier Partner and creator of the Blackbox Connector, our team helps professional services firms fully integrate their business processes by connecting their front end and backend systems. We provide technology consulting, business solutions and application hosting for both Vision and Vantagepoint. Full Sail Partners has received the Deltek Partner of the Year and the Marketing Excellence Award multiple times throughout our firm's history. Keep Your Business on Course.

For more information, please contact Full Sail Partners' Marketing and Communications Department or visit the Full Sail Partners' website at http://www.fullsailpartners.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Renfroe, Full Sail Partners, 888.552.5535 x126, [email protected], https://www.fullsailpartners.com/

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Full Sail Partners