Full Sail Partners Promotes Heath Harris to IT Services Support Manager

Heath is the epitome of an expert when it comes to managing IT services for the A/E/C industry specifically involving Deltek ERP such as Vantagepoint, stated Wes Renfroe, VP of Technology.

As a respected Deltek partner known for client excellence, Full Sail Partners continues to be sought after to support client needs when it comes to IT Services. With more tickets, more manpower has become a necessity to ensure a successful client experience. Heath has already proven himself to be a master when it comes to performing Deltek Vantagepoint installations, upgrades and customization for small to medium sized professional services firms. Now he will be training new IT staff with his knowledge and offering even more clients to be served efficiently.

Connecting thousands of project-based firms, Full Sail Partners identifies critical resources to create fast, efficient, and cohesive companies. As a Deltek Premier Partner and creator of the Blackbox Connector, our team helps professional services firms fully integrate their business processes by connecting their front end and backend systems. We provide technology consulting, business solutions, and application hosting for both Vision and Vantagepoint. Full Sail Partners has received the Deltek Partner of the Year and the Marketing Excellence Award multiple times throughout our firm's history. Keep Your Business on Course.‥‥‥

