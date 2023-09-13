Full Sail Partners Promotes its Summer Interns to Permanent Employees

"We are always looking for bright minds and both of our summer interns have surpassed our expectations," noted Wes Renfroe, VP of Technology. Tweet this

"We are always looking for bright minds and both of our summer interns have surpassed our expectations," noted Wes Renfroe, VP of Technology. "We are so thrilled to have fresh insight and such passion for their respective areas and cannot wait to see what the future holds for both the Development and IT teams."

Bringing both interns on permanently at the same time allows for all aspects of our Technology team to be given a boost in support and problem-solving capabilities. With even more resources, both the Development and IT sides of the Technology team will have the ability to increase client support and offer even more timely follow-up and solutions. Serendipitously, being able to onboard these two young talents right from internship, has been such a boon for Full Sail Partners. They are great additions to the crew as the firm trailblazes the future of technology.

Connecting thousands of project-based firms, Full Sail Partners identifies critical resources to create fast, efficient, and cohesive companies. As a Deltek Premier Partner and creator of the Blackbox Connector, our team helps professional services firms fully integrate their business processes by connecting their front end and backend systems. We provide technology consulting, business solutions, and application hosting for both Vision and Vantagepoint. Full Sail Partners has received the Deltek Partner of the Year and the Marketing Excellence Award multiple times throughout our firm's history. Keep Your Business on Course.

