Full Sail Partners Recognized with the 2023 Deltek Reseller Partner of the Year Award

"In the end, we want to be a trusted resource for our clients, one that they can come back to again and again." Post this

"Empowering our employees with care and support is the cornerstone of our success at Full Sail Partners. As Reseller of the Year, we believe that by nurturing our team, they in turn nurture our clients, fostering relationships built on trust, dedication, and excellence," stated Sarah Gonnella, VP of Sales and Marketing. "In the end, we want to be a trusted resource for our clients, one that they can come back to again and again."

"The success of Deltek's industry-leading software and solutions wouldn't be possible without incredible partners on our side enthusiastically amplifying our vision. We're excited to recognize the best of the best from the Deltek Partner Network," said Michael Hines, Vice President of Global Partnerships and Alliances at Deltek. "We're grateful that Full Sail Partners is a part of Deltek Project Nation, working with us every day to ensure customers get the most out of Deltek's solutions to help power their project-based businesses. Congratulations on a wonderful 2023, and we're looking forward to achieving more great things in 2024."

Connecting thousands of project-based firms, Full Sail Partners identifies critical resources to create fast, efficient, and cohesive companies. As a Deltek Premier Partner and creator of the Blackbox Connector, our team helps professional services firms fully integrate their business processes by connecting their front end and backend systems. We provide technology consulting, business solutions and application hosting for both Vision and Vantagepoint. Full Sail Partners has received the Deltek Partner of the Year and the Marketing Excellence Award multiple times throughout our firm's history. Keep Your Business on Course.

For more information, please contact Full Sail Partners' Marketing and Communications Department or visit the Full Sail Partners' website at http://www.fullsailpartners.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Renfroe, Full Sail Partners, 888.552.5535 x126, [email protected], https://www.fullsailpartners.com/

Facebook

SOURCE Full Sail Partners