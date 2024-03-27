Full Sail Partners Recognized with the 2023 Deltek Reseller Partner of the Year Award

Full Sail Partners has been recognized with another honor confirming its distinction of being a leading Deltek partner.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Full Sail Partners is thrilled to announce that it has been chosen by Deltek as the 2023 Reseller Partner of the Year. As in previous years, receiving this year's award just confirms again our focus on being a leading Deltek Partner providing software and solutions for project-based and professional services firms. Our crew is consistently dedicated to exemplifying professionalism with the utmost level of integrity and commitment to clients as we work with them to get the most out of their Deltek systems.
A core tenet of our culture at Full Sail Partners is to ensure our clients feel that they are having their needs understood and are truly being listened to by our crew. Moreover, we continuously look for opportunities to collaborate with Deltek in our efforts to give clients access to the best resources available, particularly as many are making the transition to Vantagepoint. As always, we strive for excellence and innovation in our services, delivering top-notch solutions to our clients.
"Empowering our employees with care and support is the cornerstone of our success at Full Sail Partners. As Reseller of the Year, we believe that by nurturing our team, they in turn nurture our clients, fostering relationships built on trust, dedication, and excellence," stated Sarah Gonnella, VP of Sales and Marketing. "In the end, we want to be a trusted resource for our clients, one that they can come back to again and again."
"The success of Deltek's industry-leading software and solutions wouldn't be possible without incredible partners on our side enthusiastically amplifying our vision. We're excited to recognize the best of the best from the Deltek Partner Network," said Michael Hines, Vice President of Global Partnerships and Alliances at Deltek. "We're grateful that Full Sail Partners is a part of Deltek Project Nation, working with us every day to ensure customers get the most out of Deltek's solutions to help power their project-based businesses. Congratulations on a wonderful 2023, and we're looking forward to achieving more great things in 2024."
Connecting thousands of project-based firms, Full Sail Partners identifies critical resources to create fast, efficient, and cohesive companies. As a Deltek Premier Partner and creator of the Blackbox Connector, our team helps professional services firms fully integrate their business processes by connecting their front end and backend systems. We provide technology consulting, business solutions and application hosting for both Vision and Vantagepoint. Full Sail Partners has received the Deltek Partner of the Year and the Marketing Excellence Award multiple times throughout our firm's history. Keep Your Business on Course.
