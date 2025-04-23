Full Sail Partners Welcomes Cassandra Keeter as Senior Consultant Further Strengthening Consulting Team

"She comes to the firm with many years of experience in the AE industry and has a solid accounting background. Moreover, she has strong Deltek experience which will enhance our consulting team even more," stated Scott Gailhouse, Consulting Team Manager. Post this

Cassandra has over 16 years of professional experience in diverse phases of accounting, analysis and financial management. Having spent six years in Controller roles specifically for engineering firms in the Architecture and Engineering (A&E) industry, Cassandra has both strong Deltek ERP and accounting skills. Furthermore, she has worked with both multi-company and intercompany billing which further adds to her skill set.

With this impressive accounting background, Cassandra easily transitions into a Senior Consultant role with the team. Her years of accounting experience allow her to offer clients practical solutions for accounting, quickly take on functional consulting engagements as well as impart best practices for our clients' specific needs. Foremost, Cassandra remains passionate about supporting clients to achieve operational excellence.

"I am excited to be a Full Sail Partners' consultant and look forward to opportunities that will leverage my expertise and allow me to contribute to the success of our clients," noted Cassandra Keeter.

