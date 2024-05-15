Full Sail Partners Welcomes Cynthia Fuoco as Senior Finance Consultant

"Cynthia's background boasts not only practical accounting knowledge but also extensive experience with Deltek Vision and Vantagepoint, having utilized both platforms in her previous roles," stated Scott Gailhouse, Consulting Team Manager. Post this

Cynthia joins the Full Sail Partners' crew with a wealth of knowledge in both accounting skills and client experience as a Deltek user. Her professional resume includes over 15 years of experience in the Architecture and Engineering (A&E) industry. Serving as Controller during her tenure with several A&E firms over her career, she amassed skills incorporating Accounting Management, Bank Reconciliation, Maintaining General Ledger, Budgets, Job Costing, Accounts Payable and Receivable, all Financial Reporting and Closing Out Year End.

Prior to coming to Full Sail Partners, Cynthia was part of a team that experienced the move from Deltek Vision to Vantagepoint. She therefore has a first-hand perspective when it comes to this transition and can understand clients' needs in their transitions. Having this shared experience gives Cynthia a unique connection point that clients will appreciate.

Connecting thousands of project-based firms, Full Sail Partners identifies critical resources to create fast, efficient, and cohesive companies. As a Deltek Premier Partner and creator of the Blackbox Connector, our team helps professional services firms fully integrate their business processes by connecting their front end and backend systems. We provide technology consulting, business solutions and application hosting for both Vision and Vantagepoint. Full Sail Partners has received the Deltek Partner of the Year and the Marketing Excellence Award multiple times throughout our firm's history. Keep Your Business on Course.

