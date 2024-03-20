Full Sail Partners Welcomes Nia Collins to Outsourced Accounting Team

"She has both the perfect mix of accounting experience and the capability to really connect with clients to make sure they are getting what they need from us and their Deltek system." Post this

Nia comes to Full Sail Partners with over fifteen years of accounting and finance experience including within both architecture and engineering (A&E) professional services firms. During her extensive career, she has worked with Accounts Receivable, Project Accounting, Business Services and in Finance roles. Moreover, having direct knowledge of the workings of the A&E industry, Nia well understands the specific needs of Full Sail Partners' Outsourced Accounting clients.

A true professional with a willingness to go the extra mile for clients, Nia is an excellent addition to the Outsourced Accounting Team. Not only will she bring the strength of her A&E accounting and finance background to the team, but she will also bring a solid and dependable outsourced accounting resource for those clients that need one. Adding another qualified Staff Outsourced Accountant will ensure that Full Sail Partners can continue to provide the best available outsourced accounting services.

"Outside of Nia's professional experience, she exhibits a personable manner that will put clients at ease. She helps make the interaction between the client and Full Sail Partners a gratifying experience. She provides the experience along with the relational exchange everyone desires from their accounting services provider," stated Dale Busbey, Principal Outsourced Consultant.

