Full Sail Partners Welcomes Stephany Socha to the CRM Consulting Crew

With marketing experience using Deltek ERP systems, Stephany Socha easily steps into the role of Senior CRM Consultant.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Full Sail Partners, a Deltek Premier Partner, is happy to announce that Stephany Socha has joined the CRM Consulting Crew as a Senior CRM Consultant. She will tackle CRM consulting projects including new CRM implementations and helping firms move from Vision to Vantagepoint. Due to her extensive experience in CRM management, proficiency with Deltek platforms, and her demonstrated skills in managing information effectively, she is a great fit for this role.
Stephany has over 12 years of marketing, administration, and database management experience within the architecture and engineering (A&E) industry. Before joining Full Sail Partners as a Senior CRM Consultant, she established proficiency in CRM management working as part of the marketing team within a large engineering firm. Along the way, she held various CRM data management responsibilities such as system-wide training, producing and analyzing reports, reviewing and reconciling records while streamlining processes to improve productivity and efficiency.
"Stephany Socha's extensive experience with Deltek platforms makes her a standout addition to our team. Her dedication to precision and expertise will undoubtedly elevate our client service standards. We are thrilled to welcome Stephany aboard as she embodies the excellence and passion that define our company's commitment to client success," Sarah Gonnella, VP of Marketing & Sales.
Stephany's ERP knowledge base incorporates both Deltek Vision and Vantagepoint. With her comprehensive understanding of both systems, she will be an amazing asset to all clients. Stephany is a most welcome addition to the CRM Consulting Crew and will provide even more CRM resources to ensure we are able to be responsive to client requests.
Connecting thousands of project-based firms, Full Sail Partners identifies critical resources to create fast, efficient, and cohesive companies. As a Deltek Premier Partner and creator of the Blackbox Connector, our team helps professional services firms fully integrate their business processes by connecting their front end and backend systems. We provide technology consulting, business solutions and application hosting for both Vision and Vantagepoint. Full Sail Partners has received the Deltek Partner of the Year and the Marketing Excellence Award multiple times throughout our firm's history. Keep Your Business on Course.
