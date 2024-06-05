Full Sail Partners Welcomes Stephany Socha to the CRM Consulting Crew

"Stephany Socha's extensive experience with Deltek platforms makes her a standout addition to our team." Post this

"Stephany Socha's extensive experience with Deltek platforms makes her a standout addition to our team. Her dedication to precision and expertise will undoubtedly elevate our client service standards. We are thrilled to welcome Stephany aboard as she embodies the excellence and passion that define our company's commitment to client success," Sarah Gonnella, VP of Marketing & Sales.

Stephany's ERP knowledge base incorporates both Deltek Vision and Vantagepoint. With her comprehensive understanding of both systems, she will be an amazing asset to all clients. Stephany is a most welcome addition to the CRM Consulting Crew and will provide even more CRM resources to ensure we are able to be responsive to client requests.

Connecting thousands of project-based firms, Full Sail Partners identifies critical resources to create fast, efficient, and cohesive companies. As a Deltek Premier Partner and creator of the Blackbox Connector, our team helps professional services firms fully integrate their business processes by connecting their front end and backend systems. We provide technology consulting, business solutions and application hosting for both Vision and Vantagepoint. Full Sail Partners has received the Deltek Partner of the Year and the Marketing Excellence Award multiple times throughout our firm's history. Keep Your Business on Course.

For more information, please contact Full Sail Partners' Marketing and Communications Department or visit the Full Sail Partners' website at http://www.fullsailpartners.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Renfroe, Full Sail Partners, 888.552.5535 x126, [email protected], https://www.fullsailpartners.com/

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Full Sail Partners