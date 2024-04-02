Full Sail University Celebrates 21 Years Serving as the Primary Sponsor of the Florida Film Festival

The 33rd Florida Film Festival will be held April 12-21, 2024

WINTER PARK, Fla., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Full Sail University is proud to celebrate 21 years as the primary sponsor of the Florida Film Festival. The 33rd annual Florida Film Festival will be held Friday, April 12 to Sunday, April 21, 2024.

The Florida Film Festival is an Oscar-qualifying festival presented by Enzian, Central Florida's full-time, not-for-profit independent cinema, which seeks to entertain, inspire, educate, and connect the community through film. The upcoming 10-day event will feature 170+ films, 27 world premieres, and works spanning from across 41 countries.

While this year marks 21 years as the primary sponsor, Full Sail University's 27-year collaborative relationship with the Florida Film Festival is a testament to the importance of visual arts as the festival continues to draw talent to the local community nationally and globally.

"We are proud to once again be the primary sponsors of the Florida Film Festival," said Rick Ramsey, Education Director of Visual Arts at Full Sail University. "It is so important to celebrate cinematic art. I am looking forward to seeing our alumni, students, and staff at the festival."

Additionally, on Wednesday, April 17 from 11 AM to 12:30 PM, at the Winter Park Library, Full Sail University will leading a free educational panel titled "Artificial Intelligence and its impact on the Film industry." Full Sail University alongside other industry educators and filmmakers, will dive deep into discussion about the potential impact of AI in the future of filmmaking.

Visit the 2024 Florida Film Festival website to learn more about the 33rd annual event.

About Full Sail University:

Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received numerous accolades throughout its 45-year history, including most recently being named a 2024 "Top Game Design School" by The Princeton Review, and recognized as the 2022-2023 "School of the Year" by the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges. Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 96,746 graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including Oscar®, Emmy®, Grammy®, Addy® and The Game Award honors.

