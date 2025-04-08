Full Sail University Celebrates 22 Years Serving as the Primary Sponsor of the Florida Film Festival

The 34th annual Florida Film Festival will take place April 11-20, 2025

WINTER PARK, Fla., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Full Sail University is proud to celebrate 22 years as the primary sponsor of the Florida Film Festival. The 34th annual Florida Film Festival will be held from Friday, April 11 to Sunday, April 20, 2025.

The Florida Film Festival is an Oscar-qualifying festival in all three shorts categories: Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, and Documentary Short. The festival is presented by Enzian, Central Florida's full-time, not-for-profit independent cinema, which seeks to entertain, inspire, educate, and connect the community through film. The upcoming 10-day event will feature 170+ films, 27 world premieres, and works from across 41 countries.

Although this year marks 22 years as the primary sponsor, Full Sail University has had a 28-year collaborative relationship with the Florida Film Festival which is a testament to the importance of visual arts as the festival continues to draw talent to the local community nationally and globally.

This year, Full Sail's Film Production Master of Fine Arts alumni, Reign Burton, wrote a short documentary called "No Leg Power," which will be presented at the Florida Film Festival on Saturday, April 19 at 2:30 PM at the Regal Winter Park Village (Theater A).

"It is an honor and privilege to be the primary sponsor of the Florida Film Festival once again. To have faculty and alumni involved in the Oscar-qualifying cultural event for filmmakers and film enthusiasts is an awe-inspiring experience," stated Rick Ramsey, Education Director, Visual Arts and Communication at Full Sail University.

Additionally, on Wednesday, April 16 at 10:30 AM Full Sail University's Film educators will gather at the Enzian to host a panel titled "Eavesdropping on Echoes – Exploring the Art of Sound for Film," where they explain and explore the impact of Sound for Film. The educators will dive into everything from production to post, dialogue, music, and foley design to learn how these dynamic and immersive sensory elements serve as an artist's palette to enhance the film experience through audio engagement.

Visit the 2025 Florida Film Festival website to learn more about the 34th annual event.

About Full Sail University:

Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received numerous accolades throughout its over 45-year history, including most recently being named a 2025 "Top Game Design School" by The Princeton Review, and recognized as the 2022-2023 "School of the Year" by the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges.

Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 100,000 graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including Oscar®, Emmy®, Grammy®, Addy® and The Game Award honors.

Media Contact

Jakeyla Hawks, Full Sail University, 407-455-0060, [email protected], https://www.fullsail.edu/

SOURCE Full Sail University