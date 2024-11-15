Full Sail University Graduate Felipe Tichauer Wins Latin Grammy Award

11 Full Sail alumni contributed to winning projects at the 25th annual Latin Grammy Awards

WINTER PARK, Fla., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Full Sail University is pleased to announce that its graduate Felipe Tichauer won a Latin Grammy award of his very own in the category Best Engineered Album of the Year for his work as Mastering Engineer for the project Se o Meu Peito Fosse o Mundo by Jota.Pê. Additionally, over 11 alumni were credited on 11 Latin Grammy-winning projects across 12 categories. The 25th annual Latin Grammy Awards aired live on Thursday, November 14 on Univision, UniMás and Galavión.

Full Sail graduates contributed to winning categories including the following:

Best Contemporary/Tropical Fusion Album

Best Cumbia/Vallenato Album

Best Engineered Album

Best Latin Electronic Music Performance

Best MPB (Musica Popular Brasileira) Album

Best Portuguese Language Contemporary Pop Album

Best Portuguese Language Song

Best Rock Album

Best Singer-Songwriter Album

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Best Urban Music Album

Best Urban Song

During this year's Latin Grammy Awards, 30 graduates were credited on 55 nominated projects across 28 different categories. Visit fullsail.edu to learn more about Full Sail's alumni successes and the university's music and recording-centric degree programs.

About Full Sail University:

Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received numerous accolades throughout its 45-year history, including most recently being named a 2024 "Top Game Design School" by The Princeton Review, and recognized as the 2022-2023 "School of the Year" by the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges. Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 100,000 graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including Oscar®, Emmy®, Grammy®, Addy® and The Game Award honors.

Media Contact

Jakeyla Hawks, Full Sail University, 407-455-0060, [email protected], https://www.fullsail.edu

SOURCE Full Sail University; Full Sail University