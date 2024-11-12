Full Sail University Graduates Contributed to 55 Nominated Projects at the 25th Annual Latin Grammy Awards

Five Full Sail University alumni were nominated for Latin Grammy Awards of their very own

WINTER PARK, Fla., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Full Sail University is proud to announce that 30 graduates were credited on 55 nominated projects across 28 categories at the 25th Annual Latin Grammy Awards. Of those graduates, five were nominated for Latin Grammy Awards of their very own. The annual ceremony will be broadcast live from the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on Thursday, November 14, 2024, and will air on Univision, UniMás and Galavisión.

The five Full Sail alumni nominated for Latin Grammy Awards of their very own are in areas including: recording, engineering, mixing, and mastering. These individually nominated alumni include:

Richard Bravo

Role: Recording Engineer

Record of the Year - Una Vida Pasada by Camilo & Carin Leon

Dave Clauss

Role: Recording Engineer Album Mixer

Album of the Year - Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran by Shakira

Josh Gudwin

Role: Mixer

Record of the Year - Monaco by Bad Bunny

by Bad Bunny Album of the Year – Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season) by Karol G

Colin Leonard

Role: Mastering Engineer

Record of the Year – Monaco by Bad Bunny

Record of the Year - Mi Ex Tenía Razón by Karol G

Felipe Tichauer

Role: Mastering Engineer

Album of the Year - García by Kany García

Best Engineered Album of the Year - Os Garotin De São Gonçalo by Os Garotin

Best Engineered Album of the Year - Se o Meu Peito Fosse o Mundo by Jota.pê

"We are so proud of all of the grads who contributed to this year's Latin Grammy nominated releases including our five individually nominated grads," stated Jay Noble, Full Sail's VP of Alumni. "We are looking forward to watching the talents of our incredible alumni being celebrated globally."

During this year's awards show, Full Sail alumni are credited on nominated projects including:

Baticano – Bad Bunny

Afrodhit – IZA

La Sabia Escuela - Akapellah ft. Canserbero & Lil Supa , to name a few.

Check out Full Sail University's Music & Recording programs to learn more about the degree program offerings.

About Full Sail University:

Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received numerous accolades throughout its 45-year history, including most recently being named a 2024 "Top Game Design School" by The Princeton Review, and recognized as the 2022-2023 "School of the Year" by the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges. Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 100,000 graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including Oscar®, Emmy®, Grammy®, Addy® and The Game Award honors.

Media Contact

Jakeyla Hawks, Full Sail University, 407-455-0060, [email protected], https://www.fullsail.edu

SOURCE Full Sail University; Full Sail University