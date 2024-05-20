Full Sail University Kicks Off 14th Annual Hall of Fame Week with "Hall of Game" Esports Event

$50,000 in scholarship funds awarded during event through partnership with Orlando Health

WINTER PARK, Fla., May 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Full Sail University's Annual Hall of Fame week kicked off with "Hall of Game." This esports event welcomed students and alumni to compete in popular titles including Call of Duty, Rocket League, and Super Smash Bros. Through Full Sail's partnership with Orlando Health, five students from within https://armada.f ullsail.edu/ [Full Sail Armada __title__ Full Sail Armada] – the university's collegiate level esports team and community – were awarded scholarship funds during the event totaling $50,000.

"It's exciting to be a part of this amazing esports community and help present the five scholarships," said Orlando Health Senior Vice President and Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute President Carlos Carrasco. "The scholarship commitment stands as a cornerstone of this innovative partnership, as both of our organizations understand the importance of investing in the next generation."

In front of a live in-person audience, and while streaming live, leadership from both Orlando Health and Full Sail University were on hand to present the scholarship awards. The special scholarship presentation was held during the "Hall of Game" esports event to honor the five scholarship recipients, who were each awarded $10,000 for a total of $50,000 in scholarship funds being awarded during the evening. The student scholarship recipients represent the four pillars of Full Sail Armada – leadership, gameplay, shoutcasting, and community.

Below are the five Full Sail University student scholarship recipients:

Noah Bray

Full Sail Armada Role: Member of Full Sail Armada's Casting Team

Degree Program: Game Business and Esports Bachelor's Degree

Rajah Conteh

Full Sail Armada Role: Member of Super Smash Bros. Varsity Team

Degree Program: Game Business and Esports Bachelor's Degree

Najee Dyson

Full Sail Armada Role: Member of Full Sail Armada Community

Degree Program: Game Design Bachelor's Degree

Raven Grant

Full Sail Armada Role: Member of Full Sail Armada Community

Degree Program: Game Business and Esports Bachelor's Degree

Alexander Kennedy

Full Sail Armada Role: Team Captain of Rocket League Varsity Team

Degree Program: Game Business and Esports Bachelor's Degree

"With a Full Sail Armada community of over 6,000 students, alumni and staff, Hall of Game has become a highly sought after event during our annual Hall of Fame week," stated Sari Kitelyn, Director of Esports at Full Sail University. "It was a great privilege to honor these five students with scholarship funds at Hall of Game. Many thanks to our friends and partners at Orlando Health for joining us during this incredible moment on stage."

"Hall of Game" is the kick-off event for the university's Hall of Fame week. Since 2009, Full Sail University has celebrated the now time-honored tradition that is the Full Sail University Hall of Fame. Its purpose is to acknowledge those graduates who have made outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment media and emerging technologies through the university's 45-year history. This honor serves as a tribute to the creative inspiration, technical brilliance, and determination of each inductee, their unyielding dedication to more than a decade of excellence in their professional career, and their heartfelt commitment to the students, faculty, staff, and alumni of Full Sail University.

This year's Hall of Fame inductees include:

Natalie Asport (2013 Computer Animation Graduate)

Mark Diaz (2014 Game Development Graduate)

Michael La Plante (2010 Web Design & Development Graduate)

Nina Lopez-Corrado (2007 Film Graduate)

Benjamin Rice (2012 Recording Arts Graduate)

Nadine Santos (2001 Recording Arts Graduate)

This year's 14th Annual Hall of Fame is a weeklong series of virtual and campus-wide events, which include guest lectures, panels, workshops, career networking events, a technology expo, live musical performances, interactive creative challenges, gaming tournaments and more.

About Full Sail University:

Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received numerous accolades throughout its 45-year history, including most recently being named a 2024 "Top Game Design School" by The Princeton Review, and recognized as the 2022-2023 "School of the Year" by the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges. Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 98,377 graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including Oscar®, Emmy®, Grammy®, Addy® and The Game Award honors.

